Disneyland: Rain doesn't dampen spirits at happiest place on Earth, but park hours adjusted

A couple of local theme parks will close early because of stormy conditions.
Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will close one hour early tonight and Thanksgiving Day.
Knotts Berry Farm announced it will close at 7 p.m. Wednesday due to stormy weather.
We are adjusting our park hours by one hour tomorrow and Thursday for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, but that doesn't mean the magic will be any less! Grab your rain gear and join us for some fun! pic.twitter.com/mcBVCTyODA— Disneyland Today (@DisneylandToday) November 27, 2019