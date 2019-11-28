Arts & Entertainment

Disneyland: Rain doesn't dampen spirits at happiest place on Earth, but park hours adjusted

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Rain is not dampening the spirits at the happiest place on Earth, but park hours will be slightly adjusted.

A couple of local theme parks will close early because of stormy conditions.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will close one hour early tonight and Thanksgiving Day.

Knotts Berry Farm announced it will close at 7 p.m. Wednesday due to stormy weather.

