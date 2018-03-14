ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Disneyland to remove bride auction scene from 'Pirates of the Caribbean' ride

EMBED </>More Videos

Disneyland will be making a big change to an iconic scene in its "Pirates of the Caribbean" ride. (Disneyland Resort)

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Disneyland will be making a big change to an iconic scene in its "Pirates of the Caribbean" ride.

A scene that depicts women on the auction block is being replaced when the ride closes for routine maintenance starting April 23 at Disneyland Park in Anaheim as well as the Magic Kingdom Park in Florida.

Disneyland will instead install a scene that shows townspeople lined up to surrender their valuables to the pirates, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

The tall redheaded woman from the auction block will remain in the new scene, but now as a rifle-toting pirate.

The Disney Parks Blog also noted changes to the "Pirates" ride at Disneyland Paris.

The infamous Captain Barbossa from the blockbuster films will appear in the attraction for the first time, joining a skeletal crew in a scene unique to Disneyland Paris. In addition, ghostly visages of Davy Jones and Blackbeard will warn that "dead men do tell tales!"

Also, the Paris location will see some changes to the Blue Bayou Restaurant, which will reopen as Captain Jack's. According to the blog, the interior theme of the restaurant has been changed and the establishment has been staffed with a fun-loving band of pirates

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdisneydisneylandamusement parkamusement ridepirates of the caribbeanu.s. & worldAnaheimOrange CountyFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
SoCal man visits Disneyland 2,000 days in a row
Classic Disneyland favorites returning after hiatus
Disney gives sneak peek of giant AT-AT Walkers at Star Wars Land
Star Wars land to open at Disney parks in 2019
Get a sneak peek at Disneyland's 'Star Wars'-themed land
1st glimpse at future of Disneyland after 'Star Wars' land opens
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News