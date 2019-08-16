Disneyland: Woman saves ticket she won 30 years ago, gets into park for free

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A Canadian woman made it back to Disneyland more than 30 years after her last visit. She had a prize to cash in.Tamia Richardson of Edington, Alberta last visited Disneyland when she was 14 years old. It was during Disneyland's 30th anniversary and Tamia won a pass to use for a return visit.She kept the pass and used it Thursday when she returned to Disneyland with her two daughters Mia and Maren.Her wait paid off. In 1985 her ticket price was $16.50!