Disneyland's new Pixar Pier, opening to the public this weekend, features rides and treats based on some of your favorite animated films, from "Toy Story" to "The Incredibles."Among its main attractions: The Incredicoaster. The two-minute ride zips and twists over 1 mile of track and is Disneyland's fastest and longest roller coaster.ABC7 entertainment guru George Pennacchio got a sneak peek of The Incredicoaster.To check out the wild ride, watch the video above.