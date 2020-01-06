Arts & Entertainment

Disney's 'Frozen 2' becomes highest-grossing film directed by a woman

"Frozen 2'' on Sunday reached $1.33 billion in the box office, making it the highest-grossing film ever directed by a woman in worldwide ticket sales.

Jennifer Lee co-directed both "Frozen" films with Chris Buck and now runs Disney Animation.

RELATED: 'Frozen 2' review: Visually stunning and worthy successor to the original

With this accolade, she surpassed her own record from the first "Frozen" at $1.28 billion.

"Frozen 2" also charts as the highest-grossing animated film, so long as you don't count last year's "Lion King," which finished at $1.66 billion.

Disney considers that remake live-action even though it was largely computer-generated.

Disney is the parent company of ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfrozenmoviesdisneymovie newsmovie reviewu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
"1917," "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" win Golden Globes
Full list of 2020 Golden Globe winners, nominees
Burglary suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Alhambra
Woman arrested after allegedly taking kids from foster mother in Palmdale
Mike Bloomberg campaigning in SoCal
Ellen DeGeneres honored for 'outstanding contributions' to TV at Globes
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban donate $500k to help fight Australian wildfires
Show More
Gervais zings Felicity Huffman over prison time during Golden Globes
Ferrari crashes into Lisa Vanderpump's West Hollywood restaurant
Jan. 5 expected to be the biggest online dating day
Billy Porter sports feathered suit on Golden Globes red carpet
6 people injured in 9-vehicle crash in Mission Viejo
More TOP STORIES News