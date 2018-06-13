ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Tim Burton's dark, live-action take on Disney's 'Dumbo' gets teaser trailer

EMBED </>More Videos

The live-action film, which stars Colin Farrell and Danny DeVito, will expand on the classic story from the 1941 film. (DisneyDumbo/Facebook)

Disney fans finally have a glimpse at a beloved flying elephant in live action.

Dumbo is set for release next year. The Tim Burton-helmed film has quite the star-studded cast. It includes Eva Green, Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton and Danny DeVito, just to name a few.

The plot will expand upon the classic story from the 1941 animated film about a circus elephant whose ears are so big he can fly. The new trailer includes shots of the circus and even a fleeting glimpse of Dumbo in flight.

Dumbo is expected to hit theaters on March 29, 2019.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovie newsdisneymoviecartoon
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Show More
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
More News