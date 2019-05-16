Arts & Entertainment

DJ Khaled to donate all proceeds from his new song 'Higher' to Nipsey Hussle's children

DJ Khaled has announced he's donating all proceeds from his song with Nipsey Hussle to the late rapper's children.

The video for their joint track "Higher," which also features John Legend, was filmed days before Hussle was killed.

Khaled's new album featuring the track drops Friday.

Hussle was gunned down in front of his South Los Angeles clothing store in March.

He is survived by his two children, ages 2 and 10.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcharityrappermusicmusic newsdonations
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News