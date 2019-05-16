DJ Khaled to donate all proceeds from his new song 'Higher' to Nipsey Hussle's children

DJ Khaled has announced he's donating all proceeds from his song with Nipsey Hussle to the late rapper's children.The video for their joint track "Higher," which also features John Legend, was filmed days before Hussle was killed.Khaled's new album featuring the track drops Friday.Hussle was gunned down in front of his South Los Angeles clothing store in March.He is survived by his two children, ages 2 and 10.