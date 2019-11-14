Docu-series 'Pick of the Litter' about California guide dogs coming to Disney+

RELATED: Disney+: What to know about price, release date, shows and more
Their journey to become Guide Dogs for the Blind in San Rafael is the subject of a new docu-series called "Pick of the Litter" on Disney+.
The series is based on the 2018 award-winning documentary film with the same name.
Guide Dogs for the Blind shared a post on Facebook saying, "We are thrilled to share that the 'Pick of the Litter' docu-series on Disney+ is slated to launch on December 20th!"
The series follows the ups and downs of an adorable group of six dogs on their quest to become guides for Guide Dogs for the Blind, including learning good manners.
Guide Dogs for the Blind calls it the "ultimate canine career."
The nonprofit teamed up with filmmakers Dana Nachman and Don Hardy for the new documentary series on Disney+.
"We are delighted that the series captures both sides of the harness by showcasing the people who love, train, and are paired with GDB dogs," said GDB. "Thanks to the folks at Disney+ and ABC studios for giving a new platform to share our life-changing mission!"
Our documentary series finally has a release date. Pick of the Litter premieres on Disney+ December 20th. https://t.co/Fk4iFgTF8a— Don Hardy (@IamDonHardy) November 13, 2019