Academy Award-nominated actor Don Cheadle is guest starring in the one-hour season finale of Disney's hit series "DuckTales."Cheadle takes over the role of Donald Duck, but he plays a voice we can understand as a result of an inventive voicebox that allows Donald to speak intelligibly."You got to bring your A-game when you're trying to be Donald Duck, when you're trying to be any duck, but when you're trying to Donald Duck, you cannot mess around," Cheadle said.The season finale of "DuckTales" airs on Saturday, August 18th.