Billy Dee Williams entered the "Star Wars" world as Lando Calrissian in 1980 with "The Empire Strikes Back." For "Solo: A Star Wars Story," Donald Glover is playing the role of young Lando. And while Han Solo has Chewbacca by his side, Lando has "L3-37."Phoebe Waller-Bridge plays the loyal droid, and the two actors make quite an interesting pair. As "L3-37", Waller-Bridge may be computer-generated in the finished product, but during shoot, Glover said she was in the scenes."She was covered in this kind of green, I guess, like, jumpsuit or, like, sock, and the droid stuff was on there, so I got to actually interact with her, which was really helpful," Glover explained.Both actors said there was no question that they wanted to be part of the "Star Wars" world."Oh, it was a dream of mine since I was a kid, ever since I got a toy of Lando," said Glover. "I always wanted to be Lando, always.""I always wanted to be Lando, too," joked Waller-Bridge. "It's a no-brainer, I mean it's a no-brainer to be a part of this amazing world, but also to be able to, from my point of view anyway, to be able to play a character that when it's all about physicality and your body, and you're kind of liberated...So it was very exciting.""Solo: A Star Wars Story" is in theaters now.