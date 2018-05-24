ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Donald Glover, Phoebe Waller-Bridge a fun partnership in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'

EMBED </>More Videos

Newcomers Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge bring a unique partnership to "Solo: A Star Wars Story." (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Billy Dee Williams entered the "Star Wars" world as Lando Calrissian in 1980 with "The Empire Strikes Back." For "Solo: A Star Wars Story," Donald Glover is playing the role of young Lando. And while Han Solo has Chewbacca by his side, Lando has "L3-37."

Phoebe Waller-Bridge plays the loyal droid, and the two actors make quite an interesting pair. As "L3-37", Waller-Bridge may be computer-generated in the finished product, but during shoot, Glover said she was in the scenes.

"She was covered in this kind of green, I guess, like, jumpsuit or, like, sock, and the droid stuff was on there, so I got to actually interact with her, which was really helpful," Glover explained.

Both actors said there was no question that they wanted to be part of the "Star Wars" world.

"Oh, it was a dream of mine since I was a kid, ever since I got a toy of Lando," said Glover. "I always wanted to be Lando, always."

"I always wanted to be Lando, too," joked Waller-Bridge. "It's a no-brainer, I mean it's a no-brainer to be a part of this amazing world, but also to be able to, from my point of view anyway, to be able to play a character that when it's all about physicality and your body, and you're kind of liberated...So it was very exciting."

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" is in theaters now.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviestar warsactorcelebritymovies
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News