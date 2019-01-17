Don't miss these 3 top action movies screening around Burbank

Read on for the best action films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension, joining others from across the "Spider-Verse."
With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Dec. 14, with a consensus that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
Interested? It's playing at AMC Burbank 16 (125 E. Palm Ave.) through Wednesday, Jan. 23. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a critical approval rating of 92 percent and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 21. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
Want to see for yourself? It's playing at AMC Burbank 16 (125 E. Palm Ave.) through Wednesday, Jan. 23. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Uri
Following the roguish terrorist attacks at Uri Army Base camp in Kashmir, India takes the fight to the enemy in its most successful covert operation till date, with the sole objective of avenging their fallen heroes.
With a 67 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Uri" is well worth a watch.
It's screening at AMC Burbank Town Center 8 (201 E. Magnolia Blvd.) through Thursday, Jan. 17. Click here for showtimes and tickets.