Don't miss these 3 top adventure movies screening around Los Angeles

In the mood for some entertainment? Check out this week's lineup of adventure movies showing on the big screen in and around Los Angeles.Read on for the best adventure films to catch in theaters, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes ' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , this 1987 release is a must-see. "Mandy Patinkin, an actor not known for humor, is particularly wonderful as Inigo, a Spaniard out to avenge the death of his father at the hands," noted Chris Chase of the New York Daily News, while TIME Magazine's Richard Corliss said , "As you watch this enchanting fantasy, feel free to be thrilled or to giggle, as you wish."It's screening at Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas Pacific Palisades (1035 N. Swarthmore Ave.) on Tuesday, Feb. 19. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a Tomatometer Score of 89 percent and an Audience Score of 67 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "The Kid Who Would Be King" has been getting attention since its release on Jan. 25. Time Out's Philip De Semlyen said , "It falls short of enchanting but it's never less than fun and likable. Watch it through the eyes of your inner teenager and you'll have a blast," and the Wall Street Journal's Joe Morgenstern said , "It's a charming notion, worked out zestfully by the writer-director, Joe Cornish, until the charm falls victim to familiar CGI Halloweenery."You can catch it at AMC Promenade 16 (21801 Oxnard St.) through Tuesday, Feb. 19 and Pacific Sherman Oaks 5 (14424 Milbank St.) through Wednesday, Feb. 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a Tomatometer Score of 65 percent and an Audience Score of 77 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Aquaman" is well worth a watch. The Chicago Reader's Andrea Gronvall said , "Veteran cinematographer Don Burgess's widescreen images beguile, and Bill Brzeski's production design impresses mightily, but next time, someone please give Momoa and company some memorable dialogue," while Mark Daniell of the Toronto Sun said , "A thoroughly entertaining ride."Interested? It's playing at Pacific Sherman Oaks 5 (14424 Milbank St.) through Wednesday, Feb. 20; Regency Van Nuys Plant 16 (7876 Van Nuys Blvd.) through Thursday, Feb. 21; and AMC Marina Marketplace 6 (4335 Glencoe) through Wednesday, Feb. 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets ---