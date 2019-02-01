ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Don't miss these 3 top dramas screening around Santa Monica

By Hoodline
In the mood to get real? Don't miss this week's lineup of dramas and Oscar nominees showing on the big screen in and around Santa Monica.

Read on for the top-ranked drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

The Favourite



In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.

With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Nov. 23, with a consensus that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."

It's screening at AMC Broadway 4 (1441 Third St., Promenade) through Thursday, Feb. 7 and AMC Santa Monica 7 (1310 Third St.) through Friday, Feb. 1. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

At Eternity's Gate



Famed but tormented artist Vincent van Gogh spends his final years in Arles, France, painting masterworks of the natural world that surrounds him.

With an 81 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "At Eternity's Gate" has proven a solid option since its release on Nov. 16. Per the site's critical consensus, "Led by mesmerizing work from Willem Dafoe in the central role, 'At Eternity's Gate' intriguingly imagines Vincent Van Gogh's troubled final days."

You can catch it at ArcLight Santa Monica (395 Santa Monica Place, Suite 330) through Thursday, Feb. 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bohemian Rhapsody



Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet -- finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.

With a 62 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."

Catch it on the big screen at AMC Broadway 4 (1441 Third St., Promenade) through Friday, Feb. 1 and ArcLight Santa Monica (395 Santa Monica Place, Suite 330) through Thursday, Feb. 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

