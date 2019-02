Don't miss these 3 top-rated movies screening around Newport Beach

Thursday, February 28th, 2019 2:50PM

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Cold Pursuit

Happy Death Day 2U

In the age of streaming entertainment, it can be hard to leave the couch. But movie theaters still offer a special experience for those willing to get out of the house. Want to see what's out there? Take a look at this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Newport Beach.Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes ' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.With a Tomatometer Score of 92 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Feb. 22.The movie "brings the franchise to a close with an affectionate chapter that continues the adventures of the Viking boy-turned-chief Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) and his faithful dragon Toothless," noted Jake Coyle of the Associated Press.Get a piece of the action at Regency Lido Theater (3459 Via Lido) and Edwards Big Newport 6 & RPX (300 Newport Center Dr.) through Thursday, March 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a Tomatometer Score of 73 percent and an Audience Score of 60 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Cold Pursuit" is well worth a watch.The New York Post's Johnny Oleksinski called it "an excellent film," while James Berardinelli of ReelViews said , " 'Cold Pursuit' works as intended."Catch it on the big screen at Edwards Big Newport 6 & RPX (300 Newport Center Dr.) through Thursday, March 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a Tomatometer Score of 68 percent and an Audience Score of 68 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Happy Death Day 2U" is well worth a watch."It is instead that rarity -- a sequel that is both better than the original and manages to retroactively improve that movie," noted Matthew Rozsa of Salon, while the Chicago Reader's Ben Sachs said , "Like its predecessor, the movie has a broad sentimental streak, but the sentiment feels more thoughtful and heartfelt this time around."It's playing at Edwards Big Newport 6 & RPX (300 Newport Center Dr) through Thursday, March 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets ---