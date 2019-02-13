ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Don't miss these 4 Oscar-nominated movies screening around Anaheim

Want to stay abreast of the Oscars race, or just need date night ideas? Take a look at this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Anaheim.

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.

With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on December 14. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."

It's screening at Edwards Anaheim Hills 14 (8032 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road) through Tuesday, Feb. 19. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

BlacKkKlansman



Colorado Springs, late 1970s. Ron Stallworth, an African American police officer, and Flip Zimmerman, his Jewish colleague, run an undercover operation to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.

With a 95 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "BlacKkKlansman" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on August 10. It scored six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director for auteur Spike Lee.

The site's critical consensus notes that "'BlacKkKlansman' uses history to offer bitingly trenchant commentary on current events -- and brings out some of Spike Lee's hardest-hitting work in decades along the way."

Get a piece of the action at Edwards Anaheim Hills 14 (8032 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road) through Wednesday, Feb. 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Favourite



In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.

With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on December 14.

Its ten Oscar nominations line up with a consensus that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."

Catch it on the big screen at Edwards Anaheim Hills 14 (8032 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road) through Tuesday, Feb. 19. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Green Book



Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.

With an 79 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" is well worth a watch.

Five Academy Award nominations back up a critical consensus that "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."

Catch it on the big screen at Cinema City Theatres (5635 E. La Palma Ave.) and Edwards Anaheim Hills 14 (8032 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road) through Wednesday, Feb. 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
