Don't miss these 4 top dramas screening around Santa Monica

Read on for the top-ranked drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'
When best-selling celebrity biographer Lee Israel is no longer able to get published because she has fallen out of step with current tastes, she turns her art form to deception, abetted by her loyal friend Jack.
Boasting a 98 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Oct. 19. The site's critical consensus has it that, "Deftly directed and laced with dark wit, 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' proves a compelling showcase for deeply affecting work from Richard E. Grant and Melissa McCarthy."
It's playing at American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre (1328 Montana Ave.) through Sunday, Jan. 6. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
'The Favourite'
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.
With a 94 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 59 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus notes that, "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
It's playing at ArcLight Santa Monica (395 Santa Monica Place, Suite 330) through Thursday, Jan. 10. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
'Green Book'
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African-Americans were forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line. They relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With a critical approval rating of 81 percent and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" has racked up generally positive reviews since its release on Nov. 16, with a consensus that, "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."
In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at ArcLight Santa Monica (395 Santa Monica Place, Suite 330) through Thursday, Jan. 10. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet -- finding a way to keep the band together amid all the success and excess.
With a 62 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus notes that, "'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."
It's playing at AMC Broadway 4 (1441 Third St., Promenade) and ArcLight Santa Monica (395 Santa Monica Place, Suite 330) through Thursday, Jan. 10. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.