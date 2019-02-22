Don't miss these 5 top dramas screening around Irvine

Here are the best drama films to catch in theaters, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
Gully Boy
A coming-of-age story based on the lives of street rappers in Mumbai.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 100 percent and an Audience Score of 86 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Gully Boy" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Feb. 14.
Variety's Jay Weissberg said, "A mainstream rap musical served up with generous helpings of deftly written hip-hop lyrics and an appealing, largely well-woven narrative starring Ranveer Singh in all his charms," while Deborah Young of The Hollywood Reporter noted, "Zoya Akhtar directs with flair and passion and, aided by explosive performances from a right-on cast, triumphs over the familiarity of the star-is-born storyline."
In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at Edwards Westpark 8 (3735 Alton Parkway) through Thursday, Feb. 28.
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
When bestselling celebrity biographer Lee Israel is no longer able to get published because she has fallen out of step with current tastes, she turns her art form to deception, abetted by her loyal friend Jack.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 98 percent and an Audience Score of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" has been a must-watch since its release in Oct. 19.
ReelViews' James Berardinelli said, "(Melissa) McCarthy plays it straight, allowing her talent as an actress -- often hidden under the dreck for which she draws big paychecks -- to shine through."
The film scored three Oscar nominations, including Best Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay. It was also nominated for two Golden Globes, including Best Actress in a Drama Motion Picture.
Catch it on the big screen at Edwards Westpark 8 (3735 Alton Parkway) through Thursday, Feb. 28.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, and relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With a Tomatometer Score of 79 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" is well worth a watch.
"First-rate execution can't solve all of a film's problems, but Mortensen and Ali offer a reminder that it can solve an awful lot of them," noted Christopher Orr of The Atlantic, while Time Out's Joshua Rothkopf said, "Call this actors' duet sentimental and simplistic at your own peril. 'Green Book' may well move you, possibly to tears, at the thought of real social change and kindness (at a time when we need it badly)."
The film garnered five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor. It also took home three Golden Globes, most notably Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.
Catch it on the big screen at Edwards Market Place Stadium 10 (13782 Jamboree Road) through Wednesday, Feb. 27; Edwards University Town Center 6 (4245 Campus Drive) through Friday, Feb. 22; and Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21 IMAX & RPX (500 Spectrum Center Drive) through Thursday, Feb. 28.
Cold Pursuit
Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.
With a Tomatometer Score of 72 percent and an Audience Score of 60 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Cold Pursuit" is well worth a watch.
The New York Post's Johnny Oleksinski called it "an excellent film," while James Berardinelli of ReelViews said, " Cold Pursuit' works as intended."
You can catch it at Edwards Market Place Stadium 10 (13782 Jamboree Road) through Wednesday, Feb. 27 and Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21 IMAX & RPX (500 Spectrum Center Drive) through Thursday, Feb. 28.
Bohemian Rhapsody
Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet -- finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.
With a Tomatometer Score of 61 percent and an Audience Score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch.
Richard Brody of the New Yorker said, "Actor Rami Malek does an impressive job of re-creating Mercury's moves onstage, but the core of the performance is Malek's intensely thoughtful, insight-rich channeling of Mercury's hurt, his alienation and isolation even at the height of his fame."
The music flick scored five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor. It also took home two Golden Globes, most notably Best Drama Motion Picture.
Catch it on the big screen at Edwards University Town Center 6 (4245 Campus Drive) through Saturday, Feb. 23.
