Don't miss these 5 top dramas screening around Los Angeles

If Beale Street Could Talk
After her fiance is falsely imprisoned, a pregnant African-American woman sets out to clear his name and prove his innocence.
With a critical approval rating of 95 percent and an audience score of 72 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "If Beale Street Could Talk" has gotten a lot of positive attention since its release, with a consensus that "'If Beale Street Could Talk' honors its source material with a beautifully filmed adaptation that finds director Barry Jenkins further strengthening his visual and narrative craft."
Stan & Ollie
With their golden era long behind them, comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy embark on a variety hall tour of Britain and Ireland. Despite the pressures of a hectic schedule, and with the support of their wives Lucille and Ida -- a formidable double act in their own right -- the pair's love of performing, as well as for each other, endures as they secure their place in the hearts of their adoring public.
With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 72 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Stan & Ollie" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 28, with a consensus that "'Stan & Ollie' pays tribute to a pair of beloved entertainers with an affectionate look behind the scenes -- and a moving look at the burdens and blessings of a creative bond."
Creed II
Follow Adonis Creed's life inside and outside of the ring as he deals with newfound fame, issues with his family and his continuing quest to become a champion.
With an 83 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Creed II" has proven a solid option since its release on Nov. 21. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Creed II''s adherence to franchise formula adds up to a sequel with few true surprises, but its time-tested generational themes still pack a solid punch."
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans were forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line. They relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With an 81 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" has racked up generally positive reviews since its release on Nov. 16. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."
Bohemian Rhapsody
Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet -- finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.
With a critical approval rating of 62 percent and an audience score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch. According to the site's critical consensus, "'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."
