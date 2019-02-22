Don't miss these 5 top dramas screening around Los Angeles

Read on for the best drama films to catch in theaters, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.
With a Tomatometer Score of 94 percent and an Audience Score of 65 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release in December.
The New York Times' A.O. Scott said, "Weisz and Stone are both brilliantly witty and nimble, but Colman's performance is nothing short of sublime," while David Sims of The Atlantic noted, "Despite its period setting, 'The Favourite' just might be Lanthimos's most trenchant and relevant work yet."
The film is one of two leading with 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress. It also took home a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture.
Want to see for yourself? It's playing at Regal L.A. Live A Barco Innovation Center (1000 W. Olympic Blvd.) through Friday, Feb. 22; AMC Marina Marketplace 6 (4335 Glencoe) through Wednesday, Feb. 27; Cinemark 18 & XD (6081 Center Drive) through Friday, Feb. 22; and ArcLight Sherman Oaks (15301 Ventura Blvd., Building A) through Wednesday, Feb. 27. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, and relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With a Tomatometer Score of 80 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" is well worth a watch.
"First-rate execution can't solve all of a film's problems, but Mortensen and Ali offer a reminder that it can solve an awful lot of them," according to Christopher Orr of The Atlantic, while Time Out's Joshua Rothkopf said, "Call this actors' duet sentimental and simplistic at your own peril. 'Green Book' may well move you, possibly to tears, at the thought of real social change and kindness (at a time when we need it badly)."
The film scored five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor. The film also took home three Golden Globes, most notably Best Musical or Comedy Motion Picture.
Catch it on the big screen at Regal L.A. Live A Barco Innovation Center (1000 W. Olympic Blvd.) through Friday, Feb. 22; AMC Promenade 16 (21801 Oxnard St.) through Wednesday, Feb. 27; Cinemark 18 & XD (6081 Center Drive) through Sunday, Feb. 24; and ArcLight Sherman Oaks (15301 Ventura Blvd., Building A) through Wednesday, Feb. 27. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Moulin Rouge
A celebration of love and creative inspiration takes place in the infamous, gaudy and glamorous Parisian nightclub, at the cusp of the 20th century. A young poet, who is plunged into the heady world of Moulin Rouge, begins a passionate affair with the club's most notorious and beautiful star.
With a Tomatometer Score of 76 percent and an Audience Score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, the 2001 Baz Luhrmann directed film is a worthy candidate for your viewing pleasure.
"Moulin Rouge seems to defy esthetic gravity: by reveling in all things artificial, it arrives, giddily, at the genuine," noted David Ansen of Newsweek.
It's playing at Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas Pacific Palisades (1035 N. Swarthmore Ave.) through Tuesday, Feb. 26. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Cold Pursuit
Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.
With a Tomatometer Score of 72 percent and an Audience Score of 60 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Cold Pursuit" is well worth a watch.
The New York Post's Johnny Oleksinski called it "an excellent film," while James Berardinelli of ReelViews said, "Cold Pursuit' works as intended."
Catch it on the big screen at Regal L.A. Live A Barco Innovation Center (1000 W. Olympic Blvd.) through Wednesday, Feb. 27; AMC Promenade 16 (21801 Oxnard St.) through Wednesday, Feb. 27; Pacific Northridge Fashion Center 10 (9400 Shirley Ave.) through Wednesday, Feb. 27; and Pacific Winnetka 12 & XD (9201 Winnetka Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Under the Volcano
Against a background of war breaking out in Europe and the Mexican fiesta Day of Death, we are taken through one day in the life of Geoffrey Firmin, a British consul living in alcoholic disrepair and obscurity in a small southern Mexican town in 1939. The Consul's self-destructive behavior, perhaps a metaphor for a menaced civilization, is a source of perplexity and sadness to his nomadic, idealistic half-brother, Hugh, and his ex-wife, Yvonne, who has returned with hopes of healing Geoffrey and their broken marriage.
With a Tomatometer Score of 71 percent and an Audience Score of 70 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this 1980s classic is a worthy candidate for your entertainment.
Variety said, "Although this voyage into self-destruction won't be to the taste of many, there will be few unmoved by actor Albert Finney's towering performance as the tragic Britisher."
It's screening at Arena Cinelounge (6464 Sunset Blvd., LOBBY Level) through Thursday, Feb. 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
---
