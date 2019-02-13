Don't miss these 5 top-rated movies screening around Culver City

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, the Oscar nominee for Best Animated Feature has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Dec. 14. The critical consensus has it that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor and plenty of superhero action." It's playing at ArcLight Culver City (9500 Culver Blvd.) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.
With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 14, with a consensus that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
It recently received a whopping 10 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress or Supporting Actress for all three main actresses.
Catch it on the big screen at ArcLight Culver City (9500 Culver Blvd.) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans were forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line. They relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With an 80 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" is well worth a watch. Five Academy Award nominations back up a critical consensus that "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."
It's screening at ArcLight Culver City (9500 Culver Blvd.) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Cold Pursuit
Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.
With a 73 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 64 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Cold Pursuit" is well worth a watch, with a consensus that "'Cold Pursuit' delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller -- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake."
Catch it on the big screen at ArcLight Culver City (9500 Culver Blvd.) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bohemian Rhapsody
Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet -- finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.
With a critical approval rating of 61 percent and an audience score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus notes that "'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."
It has received five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor for star Rami Malek.
Want to see for yourself? It's playing at ArcLight Culver City (9500 Culver Blvd.) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
---
This story was created automatically using local movie data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.