Don't miss these 5 top-rated movies screening around Glendale

On the hunt for date night ideas? Don't miss this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Glendale.

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension. As Peter trains Miles to become a better Spider-Man, they are soon joined by four other Spider-Men from across the "Spider-Verse." As all these clashing dimensions start to tear Brooklyn apart, Miles must help the others stop Fisk and return everyone to their own dimensions.

With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on December 14. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."

Catch it on the big screen at Pacific Glendale 18 (322 Americana Way) through Wednesday, Jan. 9. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

If Beale Street Could Talk



After her fiance is falsely imprisoned, a pregnant African-American woman sets out to clear his name and prove his innocence.

With a critical approval rating of 95 percent and an audience score of 75 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "If Beale Street Could Talk" has become a favorite since its release on December 25.

According to the critical consensus, "'If Beale Street Could Talk' honors its source material with a beautifully filmed adaptation that finds director Barry Jenkins further strengthening his visual and narrative craft."

Catch it on the big screen at Pacific Glendale 18 (322 Americana Way) through Wednesday, Jan. 9. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Favourite



In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.

With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 60 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on December 14. The site's critical consensus declares, "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."

Interested? It's playing at Pacific Glendale 18 (322 Americana Way) through Wednesday, Jan. 9. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bumblebee



On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.

With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release on December 21. Per the site's critical consensus, "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."

You can catch it at Pacific Glendale 18 (322 Americana Way) through Wednesday, Jan. 9. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Creed II



Follows Adonis Creed's life inside and outside of the ring as he deals with newfound fame, issues with his family and his continuing quest to become a champion.

With a critical approval rating of 83 percent and an audience score of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Creed II" has been getting attention since its release on November 21. The site's critical consensus? "'Creed II''s adherence to franchise formula adds up to a sequel with few true surprises, but its time-tested generational themes still pack a solid punch."

It's playing at Pacific Glendale 18 (322 Americana Way) through Wednesday, Jan. 9. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
