"Dragon" finale takes flight early in Costa Mesa this week

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.
Want to catch an early screening of "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World?" The family-friendly flick, which is slated to open wide on Feb. 22, showed in a few sneak previews around the country and already has a critical approval rating of 99 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.
The critical consensus, meanwhile, is glowing: "The rare trilogy capper that really works, 'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' brings its saga to a visually dazzling and emotionally affecting conclusion."
It will begin playing at Edwards Metro Pointe Stadium 12 (901 S. Coast Drive) and Triangle Square Cinemas (1870 Harbor Blvd.) on Thursday, Feb. 21.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to his dimension.
With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Dec. 14, with a consensus that the Best Animated Feature nominee "matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
Catch it on the big screen at Edwards Metro Pointe Stadium 12 (901 S. Coast Drive) through Thursday, Feb. 21.
Cold Pursuit
Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.
With a critical approval rating of 74 percent and an audience score of 64 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Cold Pursuit" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus has it that the revenge flick "delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller -- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake."
It's playing at Edwards Metro Pointe Stadium 12 (901 S. Coast Drive) through Thursday, Feb. 21 and Triangle Square Cinemas (1870 Harbor Blvd.) through Friday, Feb. 22.
Happy Death Day 2U
Tree Gelbman learns that dying over and over again was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead.
With a critical approval rating of 67 percent and an audience score of 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Happy Death Day 2U" is well worth a watch for horror fans. The site's critical consensus has it that "A funnier follow-up with a sci-fi bent, 'Happy Death Day 2U' isn't as fiendishly fresh as its predecessor, but fans of the original may still be sufficiently entertained."
You can catch it at Edwards Metro Pointe Stadium 12 (901 S. Coast Drive) and Triangle Square Cinemas (1870 Harbor Blvd.) through Friday, Feb. 22.
Isn't It Romantic
For a long time, Natalie, an Australian architect living in New York City, had always believed that what she had seen in rom-coms is all fantasy. But after thwarting a mugger at a subway station only to be knocked out while fleeing, Natalie wakes up and discovers that her life has suddenly become her worst nightmare--a romantic comedy--and she is the leading lady.
With a critical approval rating of 66 percent and an audience score of 67 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Isn't It Romantic" is perfect for fans of the newly reinvigorated romantic comedy form, with a consensus that "It follows as many genre conventions as it mocks, but 'Isn't It Romantic' is a feel-good rom-com with some satirical bite -- and a star well-suited for both."
It's screening at Edwards Metro Pointe Stadium 12 (901 S. Coast Drive) through Thursday, Feb. 21 and Triangle Square Cinemas (1870 Harbor Blvd.) through Friday, Feb. 22.
