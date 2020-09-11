Legendary hip-hop group Cypress Hill plan live performances at Jurupa Valley drive-in

Rubidoux Drive-In Theatre in Jurupa Valley is giving fans of the South Gate band the chance to get "Insane in the Brain" when Cypress Hill performs there later this month.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a boon to the world of drive-ins. Not only are movies now playing on the outdoor big screens, it's becoming the place for bands to have the chance to perform for their fans, while abiding by pandemic protocols.
Cypress Hill will have two shows in Jurupa Valley on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets cost between $99 to $325, depending on which row of the drive-in you park your car. You must be at least 18 years old.
The Grammy-nominated group has sold over 18 million albums worldwide over its 30-plus years in the business. They received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last year. The band was the first Latino-American hip-hop group to have RIAA-certified platinum and multi-platinum albums.