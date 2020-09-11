Arts & Entertainment

Legendary hip-hop group Cypress Hill plan live performances at Jurupa Valley drive-in

Legendary hip-hop group Cypress Hill is inviting fans to safely get "Insane in the Brain" with them at a SoCal drive-in.
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- The latest group to jump on the drive-in bandwagon are the members of West coast Hip-hop legends Cypress Hill.

Rubidoux Drive-In Theatre in Jurupa Valley is giving fans of the South Gate band the chance to get "Insane in the Brain" when Cypress Hill performs there later this month.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a boon to the world of drive-ins. Not only are movies now playing on the outdoor big screens, it's becoming the place for bands to have the chance to perform for their fans, while abiding by pandemic protocols.

Cypress Hill will have two shows in Jurupa Valley on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets cost between $99 to $325, depending on which row of the drive-in you park your car. You must be at least 18 years old.

The Grammy-nominated group has sold over 18 million albums worldwide over its 30-plus years in the business. They received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last year. The band was the first Latino-American hip-hop group to have RIAA-certified platinum and multi-platinum albums.
EMBED More News Videos

Hip hop group Cypress Hill was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentjurupa valleyriverside countyconcertmusichip hop
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed in plane crash near Van Nuys Airport
Bobcat Fire in Angeles National Forest grows to over 26K acres
Gov. Newsom signs inmate firefighting reform bill
UFC legend Tito Ortiz running for Huntington Beach City Council
TikTok stars set to be arraigned after house parties
Teen dies after contracting amoeba during family trip
OC sheriff's deputy arrested for burglaries caught on video
Show More
2 hospitalized after being shot during South LA funeral
Air quality experts share tips for taking safety to next level
What La Nina means for CA's fire, rainy season
Hollywood moving forward with production slowly but safely
Trump bestows Medal of Honor on soldier for hostage rescue
More TOP STORIES News