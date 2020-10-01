Arts & Entertainment

Here's a look at the new drive-thru Halloween experience now at OC Fairgrounds

By Rachel Jordan
COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- Many families are trying to find creative ways to celebrate Halloween this year in the midst of a pandemic.

One of the options across the region is a drive-thru experience at the Orange County Fairgrounds in Costa Mesa, which opened on Friday.

The Urban Legends Haunt features four immersive terrifying show zones that guests can experience from inside their cars.

"One they're in the zones, they actually physically have to turn their car off and enjoy the scene and then, at the end of it, they'll move on to the next show," said the event's creative director, Josh Randall.

He added that the usual precautions will be required to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including keeping cars physically distant and face masks.

"We're taking a lot of precautions behind the scenes as well. Everybody is socially distant, we're wearing masks and we're actually getting regularly tested, too," Randall said.

The haunt will run Wednesdays through Sundays until Nov. 1.
