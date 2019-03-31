movie news

'Dumbo' live-action remake earns estimated $45M at box office over opening weekend

EMBED <>More Videos

From Disney and visionary director Tim Burton, the all-new grand live-action adventure "Dumbo" expands on the beloved classic story where differences are celebrated, family is cherished and dreams take flight.

LOS ANGELES -- Disney's live-action remake of "Dumbo" topped the box office over its opening weekend, earning an estimated $45 million domestically from 4,259 locations against a $170 million production budget.

The remake of the 1941 animated film stars Colin Farrell and Danny DeVito. Internationally, "Dumbo" grossed $71 million, with $10.7 million coming from China, $7.4 million from the U.K. and $7.2 million from Mexico.

The film has a middling 53 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but audiences gave it an A- overall, according to CinemaScore.

"Dumbo" bumped Jordan Peele's "Us" to second place. "Us" added $33.6 million, down only 53%, bringing its domestic total to $128.2 million in its second week. The Lupita Nyong'o doppelganger movie cost only $20 million to produce.

Disney and Marvel's "Captain Marvel" landed in third place in weekend four with an additional $20.5 million. It's now earned over $350 million in North America and is expected to cross the $1 billion mark globally sometime this week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesdisneymovie newsmovie premiere
MOVIE NEWS
Mary Kay Place earns 1st lead role in her 45-year career in 'Diane'
Horror film 'Us' scaring people from Santa Cruz
Watch first full 'Toy Story 4' trailer
Eyewitness This: Free college tuition proposal, Coachella bus, 'Toy Story 4' trailer
TOP STORIES
CHP officer airlifted after crash on 101 Fwy in Agoura Hills
Former VP Joe Biden defends his behavior with women
Dodger Stadium fight leaves 47-year-old man critically hurt
Earthquake, 3.1 magnitude, shakes San Fernando Valley
Cypress College program helps vets transition into civilian life
Man with Down syndrome found after going missing from Lomita park
Diabetes drugs cost 23 times more in U.S. than Australia, report finds
Show More
IE dealership employees nab man accused of vandalizing vehicles
19-year-old shot and killed after knocking on wrong door
'American Idol': SoCal contestant Nick Townsend makes top 40
Santa Ana prepares for highest sales tax in Orange County
2-year-old boy bitten in head by family Rottweiler in Norwalk
More TOP STORIES News