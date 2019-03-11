Arts & Entertainment

Kevin Durant TV series 'Swagger' holds open casting in Gardena for young athletes, actors

EMBED <>More Videos

Kevin Durant's upcoming TV series "Swagger" drew many young athletes and aspiring actors Sunday at a casting call in Gardena.

By ABC7.com staff
GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Kevin Durant's upcoming TV series "Swagger" drew many young athletes and aspiring actors Sunday at a casting call in Gardena.

The Golden State Warriors star is executive producer of the show that examines what it means to grow up in American through the lens of basketball.

The plot focuses on players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition - and opportunism and corruption. It takes place in Washington D.C. and is inspired by Durant's own experiences as a young player.

Casting directors are looking for a wide variety of applicants for roles and say they're not necessarily looking for experienced actors but they were looking for teens ages 13-16 with athletic ability.

The open casting call took place at the Rush Municipal Gym.

The show is produced by CBS Television Studios and Imagine Television.

"Swagger" was created by Apple - and will be one of the tech giant's first forays into the streaming series market.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentgardenalos angeles countycasting newskevin duranttelevisiongolden state warriorsapplebasketballcasting call
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 detained in connection with girl's body found in Hacienda Heights
USC student killed in off-campus robbery
Sinkhole opens in Calabasas as camera rolls
Compton woman killed after uninvited guests open fire at party
405 Fwy. reopens in Sherman Oaks after propane tanker crash
157 killed, including 8 Americans, in Ethiopian Airlines crash
Woman killed, man injured in Pomona double stabbing
Show More
Masked robber sought by FBI after holding up 2 OC banks
Burglary caught on camera amid string of break-ins in Conejo Valley
Missing 13-year-old Lancaster girl found safe, officials say
Earthquake drill in Sylmar simulates needs in wake of major quake
Westminster house fire leaves 2 injured; man in custody
More TOP STORIES News