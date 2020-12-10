'Dancing With the Stars' judge Carrie Ann Inaba tests positive for COVID-19

The television personality posted the news to Instagram Thursday, telling her followers that she has a fever, cough, aches and pains.
She said she wanted to use her announcement as a reminder for people to stay vigilant.
"I have been in a very safe environment following all the guidelines and safety protocols and it still found its way to me. So, this is a friendly reminder to be extra careful this holiday season," she posted.
Inaba said she's taking care of herself so "you don't have to worry about me."
The daily death toll from COVID-19 reached a record high of 3,124 Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.
COVID-19 hospitalizations also reached a new record high of 106,688 on Wednesday, according to the COVID Tracking Project. And more than 221,000 new infections were reported in just one day -- inevitably leading to even more hospitalizations and deaths.