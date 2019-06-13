Arts & Entertainment

Edith González, Mexican soap opera star, dies

MEXICO CITY -- Edith González, star of soap operas "Corazón Salvaje," "Palabra de mujer" and "Mujer de madera" as well as "Eva la trailera" and "Las Bravo," died on Thursday at the age of 54 .

The National Association of Actors confirmed her death Thursday morning.

Haga clic aquí para ver la versión en español de este artículo

"Our condolences to your family and friends," said the organization of which González was a member.

The actress also stood out as the protagonist of the musical "Adventurer" and the films "Salon Mexico," "But I'm still the king" and "Goodbye, Lagunilla, Goodbye."

González, who was born in Monterrey, Nuevo León, on Dec. 10, 1964, had ovarian cancer since 2016. From then on, she was a spokesperson for the patients with this disease.

"I took along with my family the responsibility to live and live in love and joy," she told the press in April on statements about her state of health.

PHOTOS: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away


The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmexicocelebrityactortelevisioncelebrity deathsu.s. & worldfamous death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News