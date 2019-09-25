Actor Edward James Olmos honored by city of Los Angeles for his contributions to Latin culture

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- He's an actor and director who has won numerous awards. Today, Edward James Olmos received another honor.He was one of three people recognized by the city of Los Angeles for their contributions to Latin culture and media.Olmos was presented with a resolution in City Council chambers, honoring the star for his work both on screen and in the community.Over his 50-plus year career, Olmos has starred in movies like: "Zoot Suit," "Blade Runner," "Stand and Deliver," "American Me" and "Selena."This event is part of Latino Heritage Month in the city of Los Angeles.Olmos said "with calm and dedication, we'll all be able to advance."Every year, the city honors different Latinx Angelenos in various fields.