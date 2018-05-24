ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

El Capitan hosts special 'Solo' screening event for fans

Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre hosted a special fan event with raffle prizes and a costume exhibit for Thursday evening's screening of "Solo: A Star Wars Story." (KABC)

By , George Pennacchio and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Star Wars fans can finally jump back into hyperspace this weekend with the nationwide opening of the latest movie in the franchise, "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

A special fan event for the movie was held Thursday night at El Capitan Theatre, where fans watched the movie alongside a couple of famous characters from the franchise. Stormtroopers and Chewbacca were at the showing to greet fans.

Other photo opportunities included a mock 3-D cockpit of the Millennium Falcon moviegoers took selfies with.

Fans who purchased tickets to Thursday's 6 p.m. event got a "Solo" movie poster and were treated to raffle prizes and a costume exhibit.

"Solo" is an origin story of Han Solo, the iconic captain of the Millennium Falcon played by Harrison Ford in the original trilogy. Alden Ehrenreich portrays the younger Solo in this film as he meets Chewbecca and Lando Calrissian, played by Donald Glover.

The film is directed by Ron Howard and stars Ehrenreich, Glover, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson and Thandie Newton.

"Solo" is rated PG-13.
