Electronic music events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

Looking to get amped up or blissed out to electronic music? From a dance party to help collect toys for charity to an open-to-close set by Sacha Robotti, this week's event lineup offers plenty to enjoy for fans of EDM and more.

How the Grinch Stole Riddim





First, dance the night away while benefiting a great cause with How the Grinch Stole Riddim with a secret lineup on Friday at the Belasco Theater. Attendees are encouraged to bring unwrapped toys that will be donated to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.

When: Friday, December 7, 9 p.m.
Where: The Belasco Theater, 1050 S. Hill St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Majestic Casual: Los Angeles





Next, Maryland native and multi-instrumentalist Chris McClenney is headlining Majestic Casual on Saturday at 1720. Also appearing at the show are starRo, Noah Slee, LAKIM and rei brown.
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 9 p.m.
Where: 1720, 1720 E. 16th St.
Price: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Mutate Episode 1: The Widdler, Pushloop and more





Also Saturday, come feel the beats at the Mutate Episode 1, featuring The Widdler, Pushloop, Aztek, LITLBIRD and Nine Inch Snails.

When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 9 p.m.
Where: 6555 Hollywood Blvd.
Price: $20-$25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Sacha Robotti: Sloth Sanctuary





Finally, dance music artist Sacha Robotti will be spinning tunes during an open-to-close set as part of his Sloth Sanctuary residency at the Sound Nightclub.

When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 10 p.m.
Where: Sound Nightclub, 1642 N. Las Palmas Ave.
Price: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
