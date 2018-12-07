Electronic music events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
How the Grinch Stole Riddim
First, dance the night away while benefiting a great cause with How the Grinch Stole Riddim with a secret lineup on Friday at the Belasco Theater. Attendees are encouraged to bring unwrapped toys that will be donated to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.
When: Friday, December 7, 9 p.m.
Where: The Belasco Theater, 1050 S. Hill St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Majestic Casual: Los Angeles
Next, Maryland native and multi-instrumentalist Chris McClenney is headlining Majestic Casual on Saturday at 1720. Also appearing at the show are starRo, Noah Slee, LAKIM and rei brown.
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 9 p.m.
Where: 1720, 1720 E. 16th St.
Price: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Mutate Episode 1: The Widdler, Pushloop and more
Also Saturday, come feel the beats at the Mutate Episode 1, featuring The Widdler, Pushloop, Aztek, LITLBIRD and Nine Inch Snails.
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 9 p.m.
Where: 6555 Hollywood Blvd.
Price: $20-$25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Sacha Robotti: Sloth Sanctuary
Finally, dance music artist Sacha Robotti will be spinning tunes during an open-to-close set as part of his Sloth Sanctuary residency at the Sound Nightclub.
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 10 p.m.
Where: Sound Nightclub, 1642 N. Las Palmas Ave.
Price: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets