Electronic music events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

How the Grinch Stole Riddim

Majestic Casual: Los Angeles

Mutate Episode 1: The Widdler, Pushloop and more

Sacha Robotti: Sloth Sanctuary

Looking to get amped up or blissed out to electronic music? From a dance party to help collect toys for charity to an open-to-close set by Sacha Robotti, this week's event lineup offers plenty to enjoy for fans of EDM and more.---First, dance the night away while benefiting a great cause with How the Grinch Stole Riddim with a secret lineup on Friday at the Belasco Theater. Attendees are encouraged to bring unwrapped toys that will be donated to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.Friday, December 7, 9 p.m.The Belasco Theater, 1050 S. Hill St.FreeNext, Maryland native and multi-instrumentalist Chris McClenney is headlining Majestic Casual on Saturday at 1720. Also appearing at the show are starRo, Noah Slee, LAKIM and rei brown.Saturday, Dec. 8, 9 p.m.1720, 1720 E. 16th St.$25Also Saturday, come feel the beats at the Mutate Episode 1, featuring The Widdler, Pushloop, Aztek, LITLBIRD and Nine Inch Snails.Saturday, Dec. 8, 9 p.m.6555 Hollywood Blvd.$20-$25Finally, dance music artist Sacha Robotti will be spinning tunes during an open-to-close set as part of his Sloth Sanctuary residency at the Sound Nightclub.Saturday, Dec. 8, 10 p.m.Sound Nightclub, 1642 N. Las Palmas Ave.$25