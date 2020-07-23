Ellen DeGeneres home in Montecito burglarized over July 4, sheriff's office says

MONTECITO, Calif. (KABC) -- The Montecito home of Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi was burglarized over the July 4 weekend and expensive jewelry was stolen, officials say.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office confirmed the burglary happened on July 4 at the celebrity couple's home. The exact descriptions of the stolen items was not released, but they were described as high-end jewelry and watches.
Investigators are working to determine if the incident was connected to any other burglaries targeting celebrities. In some cases, burglars have been known to monitor a high-profile individual's social media postings to look for items of high value and find out when they might be out of town.
