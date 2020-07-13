Arts & Entertainment

Lisa Marie Presley's son, Benjamin Keough, dead at 27, agent says

He was Elvis Presley's grandson

Benjamin Keough, 18, right, takes part in a ceremony commemorating Elvis Presley's 75th birthday in 2010 in Memphis. (Mark Humphrey)

LOS ANGELES -- The son of Lisa Marie Presley has died. He was 27.

Presley's representative Roger Widynowski said in a statement Sunday to The Associated Press that she was "heartbroken" after learning about the death of her son Benjamin Keough. He is the grandson of the late Elvis Presley.

TMZ reports that Keough died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday in Calabasas, California.

"She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley," Widynowski said in the statement. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Presley had Keough and a now 31-year-old daughter with her former husband Danny Keough. She also had twins from another marriage.
