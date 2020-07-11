movie

Actress Emily Mortimer gives an inside look at new horror movie 'Relic'

The new film "Relic" offers a new take on the horror genre.

It tells a mysterious story that mixes the scariness associated with a haunted house with the real life scariness of dementia. But, strangely, it's as if her home is being as ravaged as her mind by some insidious force. When her daughter and her granddaughter come for a wellness visit, they start to realize all is not well, to say the least.

Emily Mortimer stars in "Relic" and realizes fans of her usual work may be surprised to see her in the horror movie world.

"This is not just a scary movie. It's more than that. It uses its genre but it transcends its genre," said Mortimer. "It's a wonderful example of an incredibly entertaining horror movie but it's also so much more than that. It's about-it's about real life. It's about the horror of real life. When I read a script that excites me and that makes me feel like I haven't seen anything like that before and that it's a really original vision, I want to be a part of it. And it doesn't matter who wrote it or where I have to go, I want to be a part of it. So that's what happened."

However, she did find one thing a little nerve-wracking during some of the shooting.

"My night vision is just like non-existent so I was literally just feeling my way through those corridors, yeah, in danger of tripping and falling at every turn!" said Mortimer.

"Relic" is available now on demand. It is rated R for horror violence, disturbing images and language.
