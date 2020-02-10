Oscars

Eminem surprises 2020 Oscars with 'Lose Yourself' performance

Eminem performs "Lose Yourself" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

LOS ANGELES -- Nearly twenty years after skipping the Academy Awards, Slim Shady finally arrived on the Oscars stage.

Eminem made a surprise appearance and performed "Lose Yourself," a best original song winner in 2003 from the soundtrack to "8 Mile." His performance rocked the Dolby Theatre - Zazie Beetz was among the many who rapped along, and Billie Eilish watched with her jaw dropped.

The appearance was a big deal for the awards show after Eminem didn't perform as a nominee in '03. Backstage producer Lynette Howell Taylor was especially excited, save for a momentary panic that he didn't have his mic.

Afterward, she squealed "We did it!" Fitting for a performance that required a few bleeps, Howell Taylor also let out some expletives of her own in excitement.

