Emmys 2019 red carpet fashion: PHOTOS

Television's biggest night is here, and celebrities are hitting the purple carpet at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles ahead of the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. Check out the gallery above to see what everybody is wearing to the show.When the show gets underway, presenters are set to include Angela Bassett, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hugh Laurie, Maya Rudolph, Jon Hamm, Michael Douglas, Gwyneth Paltrow and Randall Park. Actor-comedian Thomas Lennon has the off-camera job of regaling viewers with factoids and jokes as winners head to the stage.Halsey will perform during the in memoriam tribute.