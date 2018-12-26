Emo, pop and throwback hits: The best music events in Anaheim this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Rock on at the House of Blues
On Thursday, celebrate the holiday season emo-style at the House of Blues. The 18-and-over event will feature DJs spinning popular hits by My Chemical Romance and more.
When: Thursday, Dec. 27, 9 p.m.
Where: House of Blues Anaheim, 400 W. Disney Way, Suite 337
Price: $7.50
Who's Bad performs tribute to the King of Pop
Return to the House of Blues on Friday night for a live performance by Who's Bad, "the world's longest-running Michael Jackson tribute band," according to Goldstar. The world-class set of performers will showcase some of Jackson's greatest hits, from "Thriller" to "Off the Wall."
When: Friday, Dec. 28, 7 p.m.
Where: House of Blues Anaheim, 400 W. Disney Way, Suite 337
Price: $10
Party New Years Eve-style with throwback hits
Swing by the Grasslands on Saturday night for a pre-New Years Eve party complete with a meat and seafood buffet, craft beer on draft and a live performance by The Advancements -- a cover band showcasing favorite hits of the 80s, 90s and 2000s.
When: Saturday, Dec. 29, 6 p.m.
Where: Grasslands, 400 W. Disney Way, #199
Price: $63.36
