Emo, pop and throwback hits: The best music events in Anaheim this week

Photo: House of Blues/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Anaheim. From throwback tunes to DJs spinning emo hits, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.

Rock on at the House of Blues





On Thursday, celebrate the holiday season emo-style at the House of Blues. The 18-and-over event will feature DJs spinning popular hits by My Chemical Romance and more.

When: Thursday, Dec. 27, 9 p.m.
Where: House of Blues Anaheim, 400 W. Disney Way, Suite 337
Price: $7.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Who's Bad performs tribute to the King of Pop





Return to the House of Blues on Friday night for a live performance by Who's Bad, "the world's longest-running Michael Jackson tribute band," according to Goldstar. The world-class set of performers will showcase some of Jackson's greatest hits, from "Thriller" to "Off the Wall."

When: Friday, Dec. 28, 7 p.m.
Where: House of Blues Anaheim, 400 W. Disney Way, Suite 337
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Party New Years Eve-style with throwback hits





Swing by the Grasslands on Saturday night for a pre-New Years Eve party complete with a meat and seafood buffet, craft beer on draft and a live performance by The Advancements -- a cover band showcasing favorite hits of the 80s, 90s and 2000s.

When: Saturday, Dec. 29, 6 p.m.
Where: Grasslands, 400 W. Disney Way, #199
Price: $63.36
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
