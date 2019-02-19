ABC7 wants to give you a chance win tickets to "LIVE's After Oscar Show"!
The morning after Hollywood's biggest night, "LIVE with Kelly and Ryan" hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest will be up bright and early to continue the celebration with "LIVE's After Oscar Show." The spectacular annual broadcast will air in national syndication on Monday, Feb. 25, live at 9:00 a.m. EST.
The "LIVE" team will bring the top-rated morning program coast to coast for the telecast, which originates from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center just hours after the 91st annual Oscar ceremony will have wrapped up on the same stage. Ripa and Seacrest will chat with winners, recap all of the excitement from the night before and showcase exclusive backstage interviews with the night's biggest stars. The hosts also will showcase the iconic Oscar red carpet, the fashions and the A-list attendees' final thoughts as they head into the Dolby Theatre.
In years past, "LIVE's After Oscar Show" has offered amazing performances as part of the one-hour broadcast, and this year GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter BEBE REXHA will be on hand to rock the Dolby Theatre stage.
The 91st Oscars will be held on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood and will be televised live on The ABC Television Network. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.
"LIVE with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national syndication by Disney|ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "LIVE" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).
