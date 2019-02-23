Disney World's Epcot planning big makeover for 50th anniversary

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (KABC) -- A major makeover is on the way for Epcot at Walt Disney World.
It comes as Walt Disney World gets ready to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2021.
The first big addition to Epcot is the "play pavilion."
It promises a futuristic look, offering an interactive city bursting with games and activities.
Disney is redesigning the entrance to the theme park, with green spaces and a fountain providing a new backdrop to the iconic Spaceship Earth.
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC7.
