Eric McCormack of 'Will & Grace' gets Hollywood star

So grateful that Mr Michael Douglas joined me at my #WalkOfFame induction today. As Michael so memorably said on #WillAndGrace : “Woof!” pic.twitter.com/lP4QyEBEiC — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) September 13, 2018

Emmy-winning actor Eric McCormack added another honor to his resume: He saw his star unveiled Thursday on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.His co-stars from the sitcom "Will and Grace" were on hand to cheer him on, including Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally.Michael Douglas, who guest-starred in a 2002 "Will & Grace" episode, and series co-creator Max Mutchnick joined them as well.McCormack's star is next to Messing's."Will & Grace" ran on NBC from 1998 to 2006 and then returned to the network last year.McCormack was nominated four times for an Emmy for his role of Will Truman in the sitcom and won in 2001.His other TV credits include "Lonesome Dove," TNT's "Perception" and the current Netflix sci-fi series "Travelers."