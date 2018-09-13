HOLLYWOOD WRAP

Eric McCormack of 'Will & Grace' gets Hollywood star

EMBED </>More Videos

Emmy-winning actor Eric McCormack of the sitcom "Will & Grace" has been added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Emmy-winning actor Eric McCormack added another honor to his resume: He saw his star unveiled Thursday on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

His co-stars from the sitcom "Will and Grace" were on hand to cheer him on, including Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally.

Michael Douglas, who guest-starred in a 2002 "Will & Grace" episode, and series co-creator Max Mutchnick joined them as well.



McCormack's star is next to Messing's.

"Will & Grace" ran on NBC from 1998 to 2006 and then returned to the network last year.

McCormack was nominated four times for an Emmy for his role of Will Truman in the sitcom and won in 2001.

His other TV credits include "Lonesome Dove," TNT's "Perception" and the current Netflix sci-fi series "Travelers."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenthollywood walk of famestarhollywood wrapHollywood
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOLLYWOOD WRAP
Jennifer Garner is out for revenge in new thriller 'Peppermint'
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Comedy icon Carl Reiner, 96, could become oldest Emmy winner
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More hollywood wrap
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
911 call released from day Mac Miller found dead
'Smokey and the Bandit' returns to AMC theaters
A look inside Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort
Colorful projections to light up Walt Disney Concert Hall
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Santa Ana police raid cyber cafe suspected of gang connections
Crowd roughs up security guards at Paul Walker sideshow in West Covina
Bakersfield shootings: Rampage suspect believed wife was cheating, documents show
CSUN student in court on rape charges
$10K reward offered to find missing Palmdale man
LIVE VIDEO: Hurricane Florence batters Carolina coast
Colton community rallies around bullied student with autism
911 call released from day Mac Miller found dead
Show More
BODYCAM VIDEO: Shots fired near LAPD officers in South LA
USC hosts open forum amid search for next president
VIDEO: Suspect shoots at 7-Eleven clerk with pellet gun
Man accused of pulling gun at Downey Kaiser pleads not guilty
Information sought in man's murder in Marina del Rey
More News