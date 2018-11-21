Escape from Los Angeles to Denver on a budget

If you're looking to explore a Denver destination, head to the Golden Triangle Creative District, near downtown. The up-and-coming arts center has a lot to offer, including world-class museums and galleries.
Whether you're trying to jet set ASAP or you're looking to plan your trip around the future's cheapest fares, take a look at these forthcoming flights between Los Angeles and Denver, which we pulled from travel site Skyscanner.
We've also included top-rated hotels, restaurants, and attractions in Denver, to get you excited about your next excursion.
(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
Cheapest Denver flights
The cheapest flights between Los Angeles and Denver are if you leave on November 29 and return from Colorado on December 2. Frontier Airlines currently has tickets for $131, roundtrip.
There are also deals to be had in January. If you fly out of Los Angeles on January 12 and return from Denver on January 16, Spirit Airlines can get you there and back for $149 roundtrip.
Top Denver hotels
Regarding where to stay, here are some of Denver's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.
The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa (321 17th St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking to splurge on top quality, consider The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa. The hotel has a 4.9-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $169.
The Hyatt Regency Denver At Colorado Convention Center (650 15th St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay, there's The Hyatt Regency Denver At Colorado Convention Center, which has rooms for $76/night.
Set in the heart of Denver, this hotel is close to the Colorado Convention Center, the United States Mint, the Denver Art Museum and the 16th Street Mall.
The Four Seasons Hotel Denver (1111 14th St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking to splurge on top quality, there's The Four Seasons Hotel Denver. The 4.8-star hotel has rooms for $235/night.
Set in the heart of Denver, this hotel is close to the Denver Performing Arts Center, the 16th Street Mall, the United States Mint and the Pepsi Center.
Local restaurant picks
Don't miss Denver's food scene, with plenty of popular spots to get your fill of local cuisine. Here are a few of the top-rated eateries from Skyscanner's listings.
Colorado Convention Center (700 14th St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking for a local favorite, head to Colorado Convention Center, which has an average of 4.9 stars out of 55 reviews on Skyscanner.
Snooze an A.M. Eatery (1701 Wynkoop St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Another popular dining destination is Snooze an A.M. Eatery, with 4.7 stars from 72 reviews.
Sushi Den (1487 S. Pearl St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Finally, there's Sushi Den. Sushi Den has been regarded as one of the premiere sushi and Japanese restaurants in the United States since 1985.
"Fantastic sushi all the way up here in the Rocky Mountains," wrote Adam."I'd argue that this is the best sushi restaurant in Denver."
Top Denver attractions
Denver is also full of sites to visit and explore. Here are two popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner's listings.
City Park Jazz (City Park)
Photo: Trip By Skyscanner
The top-rated visitor attraction in Denver, according to Skyscanner, is City Park Jazz.
"Usually held on Sundays, it's a great activity for family and friends. Bring a blanket, some food and beverages, and lounge the day away listening to live jazz. Even if you don't like jazz music it's a great time and free," wrote visitor Matthew.
Coors Field (2001 Blake St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Then, head over to Coors Field.
Coors Field is the home of the Colorado Rockies baseball team. Located in Denver, the venue is named after the Coors Brewing Company, which is also based in Colorado.
"Whether they win or lose, you'll enjoy a spectacular view of the mountains and a beautiful ballpark," wrote visitor Holly. "Try and sit up high on the first base side and watch the sun set over the Rocky Mountains!"