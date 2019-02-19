Escape from Los Angeles to Nassau on a budget

Using travel site Skyscanner, we've sifted through the cheapest flights between Los Angeles and Nassau in the next few months, including some top-rated hotel options and beloved local attractions.
Flight deals to Nassau
Currently, the cheapest flights between Los Angeles and Nassau are if you leave on March 16 and return from the Bahamas on March 21. Copa currently has tickets for $427, roundtrip.
There are also deals to be had later in March. If you fly out of Los Angeles on March 30 and return from Nassau on April 1, Copa can get you there and back for $428 roundtrip.
Top Nassau hotels
To plan your stay, here are some of Nassau's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The Melia Nassau Beach Resort (West Bay Street)
If you're looking to treat yourself, consider The Melia Nassau Beach Resort. The hotel has a four-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $189.
This beachfront resort features a golf course, outdoor pool, a children's pool, a fitness facility and a hair salon.
The Reef Atlantis (1 Casino Drive)
There's also the 4.4-star rated The Reef Atlantis, which has rooms for $179/night.
"The food was excellent, the grounds amazing and the experience as a whole was really fun. The water slide through the shark tank was a highlight," wrote visitor Ryan.
Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island (West Bay Street)
A third option is Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island. With a 4.8-star rating on Skyscanner, the all-inclusive, adults-only hotel is one of the most luxurious in the city.
Featured Nassau food and drink
If you're looking for a popular spot to grab a bite, Nassau has plenty of excellent eateries to choose from. Here are a few from Skyscanner's listings to help you get started.
Twin Brothers (Nassau)
One of Nassau's most popular restaurants is Twin Brothers, which has an average of 4.7 stars out of 34 reviews on Skyscanner.
"Great place to go eat real Bahamian food," wrote visitor Daniel. "Definitely try the conch fish. It's a Bahamian favorite."
The Poopdeck at Sandyport (Sandyport Marina Village)
Another popular dining destination is The Poopdeck at Sandyport, with 4.6 stars from 18 reviews.
Local seafood with a gourmet twist is accompanied by ocean views.
Cafe Matisse (Bank Lane)
Also worth considering is Cafe Matisse.
Filet mignon, unique seafood dishes, and homemade pastas are served in an old Colonial home lined with Matisse prints. An informed staff with exceptional attention to detail tends to guests during their meals.
"Make sure you ask for a table in the picturesque courtyard so you can enjoy beautiful scenery while a team of impeccably trained chefs and servers deliver gourmet dishes, like lobster ravioli and hearty rosemary steaks, that are guaranteed to impress," wrote reviewer Ramona.
Top Nassau attractions
To round out your trip, Nassau offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are two top recommendations, based on Skyscanner's descriptions and reviews.
National Art Gallery of the Bahamas (Villa Doyle)
The top-rated visitor attraction in Nassau, according to Skyscanner, is the National Art Gallery of the Bahamas.
"This is my go-to place every time I visit Nassau," wrote visitor Donna. "The building is beautiful and the exhibits are true Bahamian art."
Love Beach (Northwest point of New Providence)
Then, there's Love Beach.
A popular snorkeling destination, Love Beach sits on 40 protected acres of coral.
"The name says it all," wrote visitor John. "This beach is romantic and evocative."
