Explore the best of Tbilisi with cheap flights from Los Angeles

Using travel site Skyscanner, we've sifted through the cheapest flights between Los Angeles and Tbilisi in the next few months, including some popular hotel options and highly reviewed local attractions.
Cheapest Tbilisi flights
Currently, the cheapest flights between Los Angeles and Tbilisi are if you leave on March 3 and return from Georgia on March 10. Lufthansa currently has tickets for $481, roundtrip.
There are also deals to be had in April. If you fly out of Los Angeles on April 5 and return from Tbilisi on April 16, LOT can get you there and back for $518 roundtrip.
Top Tbilisi hotels
Regarding where to stay, here are two of Tbilisi's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.
The Radisson Blu Iveria Hotel (Rose Revolution Square 1)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking to treat yourself, consider The Radisson Blu Iveria Hotel, Tbilisi. The hotel has a 4.5-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $239.
Set in the heart of Tbilisi, this hotel is close to Tbilisi Opera and Ballet Theatre and Kashveti Church.
The Tbilisi Marriott Hotel (Rustaveli Avenue 13)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking to treat yourself, try The Tbilisi Marriott Hotel, which has rooms for $250/night.
This hotel is also located near Kashveti Church, Tbilisi Opera and Ballet Theatre and Freedom Square.
Top picks for dining and drinking
Don't miss Tbilisi's food scene, with plenty of popular spots to get your fill of local cuisine. Here are a couple of the top-rated eateries from Skyscanner's listings.
Machakhela (23 Tumaniani St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
One of Tbilisi's most popular restaurants is Machakhela, which has an average of 4.7 stars out of 19 reviews on Skyscanner.
"This is was our first attempt with Georgian food, and it was exquisite," wrote visitor Mitchell. "The place is common and was crowded when we got there, but definitely worth the wait for food!"
Coffeesta (Rustaveli Avenue)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Don't forget the essentials: where to get your coffee fix. For a popular option, check out Coffeesta, with 4.4 stars from five reviews.
"The coffee here is great, but what I really love is the location right on Rustaveli Avenue," wrote reviewer Robert. "Try to grab a seat outside if you can, and enjoy the amazing people watching!"
Featured Tbilisi attractions
Not sure what to do in Tbilisi, besides eat and drink? Here are a few recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.
Clock Tower (13 Ioane Shavteli St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
The top-rated visitor attraction in Tbilisi, according to Skyscanner, is the Clock Tower.
"This unique structure near the entrance of Tbilisi's Old City sets the tone for the artsy and cute little world of the city's old town," wrote visitor Jenny. "It's more of a leaning tower and a steel beam seems to hold it in place."
Botanical Garden (Tbilisi)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Then, there's the Botanical Garden.
"Small but pretty Botanical Garden in the heart of the old town," wrote visitor Maria. "You can access it either from the upper cable car station or from a street near the old mosque."
Ananuri (Ananuri Fort)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Finally, spend some time at Ananuri.
"Wonderfully preserved ancient fort," wrote visitor Maria. "There are many spots with a beautiful view. If you like to get the best photos, go to either the middle of the bridge or climb into the tower."