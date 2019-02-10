LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Los Angeles is jam-packed with awesome adventures! From haunted historic ships, to an aerial adventure through the eucalyptus trees of Catalina Island, we're exploring some of the most exciting adventures in our own backyard.
L.A. TRAVEL & ADVENTURE SHOW WITH JOSH GATES
Josh Gates is a true explorer and his show "Expedition Unknown" on the Discovery Channel knows no boundaries. Josh is all about investigating mysteries, legends and archaeological sites, while pushing the boundaries of his own comfort levels. But it's all comfort today as Tina and Josh explore the Sassafras Saloon, a warm, welcoming little piece of the South in the heart of Hollywood. The design is reminiscent of life on the bayou, with plants flourishing throughout an actual house that was brought from Savannah, Georgia and reconstructed inside the bar. From southern food favorites and cocktails like New Orleans staples beignets, and Hurricanes to a Cajun Michael Jackson cover band, Sassafras Saloon is a bar worth exploring.
Sassafras Saloon
1233 N. Vine Street
Hollywood
https://www.sassafrassaloon.com/
http://www.joshuagates.com/
THE 2019 TRAVEL & ADVENTURE SHOW
Have you always talked about taking an amazing vacation, but keep making excuses? Well, the first step is to dream it! And that's exactly what you can do at the 2019 Travel & Adventure Show at the L.A. Convention Center, Feb.16 and 17. With over 300 destinations from all corners of the world represented, travel experts, travel agents and tourism boards are on-hand to give you all the secrets to a truly memorable vacation! The convention itself is fun for the whole family, with indoor scuba diving, live music and entertainment from around the world, travel expert speakers like Samantha Brown and Josh Gates, and lots of exclusive Travel & Adventure Show offers that will make your vacation more affordable than you ever imagined.
For details and to purchase tickets visit: https://travelshows.com/shows/los-angeles/
QUEEN MARY
The iconic Queen Mary in Long Beach is a historic floating hotel and tourist attraction, but she's also said to be one of the most haunted places in America! Embracing the ship's haunted history is master magician and illusionist Aiden Sinclair. His resident show "Illusions of the Passed" is located in the most haunted section of the ship. Once you make it safely inside, you'll find yourself in a cool cocktail lounge that also doubles as a museum of haunted artifacts, including authentic items from the Titanic. After a cocktail, the show begins! Sinclair's theatrical séance experience is a combination of illusions, ghost stories and history, taking you back in time so you can actually meet the spirits of the Queen Mary. Still want more paranormal fun? You can go on an actual search for ghosts with their Voyage to the Other Side experience. This monthly paranormal investigation is led by a rotating list of celebrity ghost hunters like Grant Wilson, Ami Bruni and Chad Lindberg.
Queen Mary
1126 Queens Highway
Long Beach
https://www.queenmary.com/tours/attractions-night/illusions-of-the-passed/
https://www.queenmary.com/tours/attractions-night/voyage-to-the-other-side/
WISDOME
Located in the Arts District in downtown L.A., Wisdom L.A. is an art park comprised of five stunning domes containing breathtaking, avant-garde experiences all designed to expand your mind. It starts as you enter through a mirror tunnel and emerge into a colorful world of sights and sounds. In the art gallery dome you'll find "Samskara," an immersive art experience featuring works of transformational artist Android Jones. If you're inspired to immerse yourself into the world of digital art, you can play in the micro dose VR experience dome, with your virtual masterpiece displayed on TV screens as you draw them live. Then lay back, relax, and zen out to some of the most stunning imagery set to cool sounds that will soothe your soul. For an ultimate experience, try to secure tickets to Wisdome's popular event "Think Floyd: Beyond the Wall." Experience the music of Pink Floyd in a massive VR dome theater, incorporating projections, 360 degree camera technology, ambisonic sound design, live streams and more. The Beyond the Wall concert features a live band consisting of members from Pink Floyd, Jane's Addiction, Hendrix Experience, Fishbone, and Michael Jackson.
Wisdome L.A.
1147 Palmetto St
DTLA
https://wisdome.la/
URBAN ADVENTURE QUEST
Hitting the streets of L.A. is fun, but it can also be fascinating with Urban Adventure Quest, an interactive scavenger hunt guided by your smart phone. Simply purchase, log in and away you go! Urban Adventure Quest turns a city into a giant game board. Smart phone clues lead you on a fun walking tour of the city. Choose from four different L.A. adventures to see famous sights and hidden gems. If you need help, the game provides hints, but you can also ask for help from locals!
https://www.urbanadventurequest.com/
CATALINA ISLAND
It's always fun to hop a ride on the Catalina Express to take in the beauty and all the adventures to be had on Catalina Island. High above the Descanso Canyon floor, the Catalina Aerial Adventure challenges you to navigate an adrenaline-pumping series of obstacle courses suspended among the towering eucalyptus trees. As you conquer each uniquely constructed course, and maybe even conquer your fear of heights in the process, this entertaining, group-friendly experience tests your ability to climb, balance, swing, slide and zip line from tree to tree. And with five self-paced courses of varying skill levels to choose from, there's an aerial adventure waiting for everyone!
CATALINA FALCONRY EXPERIENCE
Just beneath the ziplines, overlooking the gorgeous Descanso Beach Club on Catalina Island, you'll find one of the wildest adventures ever, the Catalina Falconry Experience. The ancient pastime of falconry is the oldest field sport in the world. This exhilarating experience allows you to get up close and personal with magnificent hunting birds, like owls, hawks and falcons. The Catalina Falconry experience runs from summer through the end of September.
Catalina Express
https://www.catalinaexpress.com/
Catalina Aerial Adventure
https://www.visitcatalinaisland.com/activities-adventures/land/catalina-aerial-adventure
Catalina Falconry Experience
https://www.visitcatalinaisland.com/activities-adventures/land/catalina-falconry-experience
THE LOS ANGELES BREAKFAST CLUB
Scrambled eggs and bacon is exactly what you expect at a breakfast buffet, but beyond the menu, the unexpected is the norm at the quirkiest club in town, the Los Angeles Breakfast Club. For over 90 years, the Los Angeles Breakfast Club has been gathering at 7 a.m. every Wednesday morning, to enjoy silly handshakes, kooky chants and crazy club rituals. Whether making new contacts or actively supporting good works in the community, its members come from all walks of life to share a meal and friendship. The Club also has a fascinating history with notable famous icons like Ronald Reagan and Calvin Coolidge, Joe DiMaggio, Cecil B. DeMille and Walt Disney. Ultimately, the breakfast club is about celebrating friendship and whimsy while giving us a sense of camaraderie.
Los Angeles Breakfast Club
3201 Riverside Dr.
Los Feliz
http://www.labreakfastclub.com/
CALIFORNIA DONUTS
At California Donuts, every bite is an adventure! From their scrumptious breakfast cereal donuts to some of the cutest donuts you'll ever see. And with flavors that range from maple bacon to Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookie, these donuts are deliciously creative.
California Donuts
3540 W 3rd Street
Koreatown
http://www.cadonuts.com/