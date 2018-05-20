Eye on LA explores spots to hang out like a rock star

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3497889" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Norman's Rare Guitars in Tarzana is L.A.'s first store to specialize in vintage guitars!

With hangouts for rock stars, bikers, cowboys and Monkees, L.A. is pretty cool. Come along and hit up spots where you'll feel like a rock star and maybe run into one or two!The Sunset Marquis Hotel in West Hollywood has housed some of the biggest stars in music since its opening in 1964. Many record companies were once located on Sunset Boulevard, so musicians needed a place to stay nearby. Thus the birth of the Sunset Marquis, which even has a recording studio, Nightbird Studios, for those late night jam sessions. And you don't have to be a rock star to stay at the Sunset Marquis, but walking through the hotel makes you feel like you're walking through a rock 'n' roll museum! They also offer live music so this is one true legendary spot that will make you feel like a rock star!Norman's Rare Guitars in Tarzana is L.A.'s first store to specialize in vintage guitars! They encourage you to touch the goods in order to fully appreciate them, and you never know who you might see. From Tom Petty to Dave Grohl, many music legends have shopped at Norm's!Get ready to sing your heart out! Tramp Stamp Granny's is an art deco sing-a-long piano bar in Hollywood, where they like to play Broadway show tunes, but you'll also sing to top 40 hits, and everyone is encouraged to participate. You're pretty much guaranteed there will be an incredibly talented pianist playing to a room full of people singing along.Bigfoot West is a country-western chic whisky bar on Venice Boulevard. The log cabin theme of Bigfoot West makes you feel like you're taking a break from the craziness of Los Angeles and entering the wilderness. Happy hour is every day from 5-9 p.m. and they have live music three nights a week. Stop by, try one of 100+ whiskies, enjoy some music, and keep an eye out for Bigfoot!The Maui Sugar Mill Saloon has been in Tarzana since 1976. They feature live entertainment seven days a week, from live music to bingo to open mic nights. Some of the biggest rock stars have performed on this stage including Slash of Guns N' Roses, Conan O'Brien's band leader Jimmy Vivino, and the Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl.The Rock Store is a little diner in the Malibu Hills known for its following of bikers. Originally a stage coach stop, the Rock Store was purchased in 1961 by the current owners and turned into a grocery store. Since then, it's been called "the world's best moto hangout."The Hideaway is a little country cabin hidden away in Kagel Canyon that's been around since 1918! They have live bands on weekends and they offer delicious drinks and food including tacos, burgers, and homemade soup. Its sense of community keeps fans coming back.The Canyon is a hotspot in Agoura Hills, reminiscent of the old House of Blues on Sunset Boulevard. The dinner and concert venue is known for its intimate shows. It really adds to the experience, when you not only see the band, but they see the audience. Throw in some delicious food and drinks and it's the recipe for a unique concert experience!