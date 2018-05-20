EYE ON L.A.

Eye on LA explores spots to hang out like a rock star

EMBED </>More Videos

The Sunset Marquis Hotel in West Hollywood has housed some of the biggest stars in music since its opening in 1964. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
With hangouts for rock stars, bikers, cowboys and Monkees, L.A. is pretty cool. Come along and hit up spots where you'll feel like a rock star and maybe run into one or two!

Sunset Marquis
The Sunset Marquis Hotel in West Hollywood has housed some of the biggest stars in music since its opening in 1964. Many record companies were once located on Sunset Boulevard, so musicians needed a place to stay nearby. Thus the birth of the Sunset Marquis, which even has a recording studio, Nightbird Studios, for those late night jam sessions. And you don't have to be a rock star to stay at the Sunset Marquis, but walking through the hotel makes you feel like you're walking through a rock 'n' roll museum! They also offer live music so this is one true legendary spot that will make you feel like a rock star! https://sunsetmarquis.com/

EMBED More News Videos

Norman's Rare Guitars in Tarzana is L.A.'s first store to specialize in vintage guitars!

Norman's Rare Guitars
Norman's Rare Guitars in Tarzana is L.A.'s first store to specialize in vintage guitars! They encourage you to touch the goods in order to fully appreciate them, and you never know who you might see. From Tom Petty to Dave Grohl, many music legends have shopped at Norm's! http://www.normansrareguitars.com/

EMBED More News Videos

Get ready to sing your heart out! Tramp Stamp Granny's is an art deco sing-a-long piano bar in Hollywood, where they like to play Broadway show tunes, but you'll also sing to top 40 hits, and everyone is encouraged to participate.

Tramp Stamp Granny's
Get ready to sing your heart out! Tramp Stamp Granny's is an art deco sing-a-long piano bar in Hollywood, where they like to play Broadway show tunes, but you'll also sing to top 40 hits, and everyone is encouraged to participate. You're pretty much guaranteed there will be an incredibly talented pianist playing to a room full of people singing along. https://www.trampstampgrannys.com/

EMBED More News Videos

Bigfoot West is a country-western chic whisky bar on Venice Boulevard.

Bigfoot West
Bigfoot West is a country-western chic whisky bar on Venice Boulevard. The log cabin theme of Bigfoot West makes you feel like you're taking a break from the craziness of Los Angeles and entering the wilderness. Happy hour is every day from 5-9 p.m. and they have live music three nights a week. Stop by, try one of 100+ whiskies, enjoy some music, and keep an eye out for Bigfoot! https://www.instagram.com/bigfootwest/
EMBED More News Videos

The Maui Sugar Mill Saloon, open in Tarzana since 1976, features entertainment seven days a week, from live music to bingo to open mic nights.

Maui Sugar Mill Saloon
The Maui Sugar Mill Saloon has been in Tarzana since 1976. They feature live entertainment seven days a week, from live music to bingo to open mic nights. Some of the biggest rock stars have performed on this stage including Slash of Guns N' Roses, Conan O'Brien's band leader Jimmy Vivino, and the Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl. https://tockify.com/sugarmillsaloon/pinboard

EMBED More News Videos

The Rock Store is a little diner in the Malibu Hills known for its following of bikers.

The Rock Store
The Rock Store is a little diner in the Malibu Hills known for its following of bikers. Originally a stage coach stop, the Rock Store was purchased in 1961 by the current owners and turned into a grocery store. Since then, it's been called "the world's best moto hangout." http://rock-store.com/

EMBED More News Videos

The Hideaway is a little country cabin hidden away in Kagel Canyon that's been around since 1918.

The Hideaway
The Hideaway is a little country cabin hidden away in Kagel Canyon that's been around since 1918! They have live bands on weekends and they offer delicious drinks and food including tacos, burgers, and homemade soup. Its sense of community keeps fans coming back. http://www.thehideaway.biz/

EMBED More News Videos

The Canyon is a hotspot in Agoura Hills, reminiscent of the old House of Blues on Sunset Boulevard.

The Canyon
The Canyon is a hotspot in Agoura Hills, reminiscent of the old House of Blues on Sunset Boulevard. The dinner and concert venue is known for its intimate shows. It really adds to the experience, when you not only see the band, but they see the audience. Throw in some delicious food and drinks and it's the recipe for a unique concert experience! http://wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/canyon-agoura-hills/

Watch Eye on L.A. Sundays at 6:30 p.m.

Be sure to "LIKE" Eye on L.A and host Tina Malave on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!
www.facebook.com/EyeOnLA
www.facebook.com/ABC7Tina
Twitter: @EyeOnLA
Twitter: @ABC7Tina
Instagram: @ABC7EyeOnLA
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentrock musiccountry music awardsdodgebarlive musiceye on l.a.restaurantsconcertmotorcyclesLos AngelesLos Angeles CountyHollywoodSan Fernando ValleyAgoura HillsTarzanaMalibuKagel CanyonVenice
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EYE ON L.A.
La Puente: Drive-in theater and a drive-thru donut spot
8 unique tours to see LA in a whole new way
Rancho Cucamonga: Inland Empire's thriving city
Eye on L.A. visits the Emerald Isle
Must-do things in LA's Little Tokyo
More eye on l.a.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News