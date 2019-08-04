Eye on L.A. takes you inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Resort
1313 Disneyland Drive
Anaheim, CA 92802
https://disneyparks.disney.go.com/star-wars-galaxys-edge/
Black Spire Outpost on Planet Batuu
Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu is the setting for Star Wars Galaxy's Edge and has been part of Star Wars lore for thousands of fictional years. Back in the old sub-light speed days, it was a necessary stopping point for refueling and provisions. But today it's home to smugglers, bounty hunters and people that are looking to crew up for some adventure into wild space. Filled with characters, creatures, out-of-this-world merchandise, intergalactic food, cocktails, and the Millennium Falcon, you're guaranteed a good time! The 14-acre experience is also the largest single themed land in Disney's history.
Disneyland Mobile App
Download the official Disneyland mobile app to plan ahead and make the most of your visit to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. The Disneyland app allows guests to check the attraction wait time, locate character encounters and even utilize the mobile ordering feature at select dining locations when you are in the new land. You can get the app at the Apple App Store or on Google Play.
Play Disney Parks Mobile App
You'll also want to download the Play Disney Parks mobile app. Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is the first land in a Disney park designed from the ground up to fully integrate with the Play Disney Parks mobile app. When you enter the land, you can transform the Play Disney Parks app into your very own Star Wars: Datapad and decide whether you want to support the First Order or the Resistance. The app will provide four primary functions to unlock a deeper level of storytelling within the land. 1) Hack: Interact with droids, blinking door panels and other scenic elements. 2) Scan: Explore the contents of cargo crates and other containers and collect virtual items. 3) Translate: Understand written languages from the Star Wars galaxy. 4) Tune: Tap into the signals from satellite dishes and antenna arrays to eavesdrop on characters' conversations. You can get the Play Disney Parks app at the Apple App Store or on Google Play.
Droid Depot
Droids can be some of the most loyal companions in the entire Star Wars galaxy, and now guests have the chance to build and customize their own "astromech" friends at the Droid Depot! Pick pieces and parts off a conveyor belt to construct one of two core models, the R-series or BB-series, which can then interact with elements throughout Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.
Black Spire Outpost Marketplace
Black Spire Outpost is home to a bustling marketplace, full of vendors showcasing wares from across the galaxy. Here you can pick up authentic Batuuan attire with a stop at Black Spire Outfitters, start a collection of rare artifacts from Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities, or peek into the cages in the Creature Stall and adopt (mostly sweet) creatures to bring home with you! The marketplace's twisting pathway is just waiting to be explored, with something new to see seemingly around every turn.
Savi's Workshop: Handbuilt Lightsabers
Constructing a lightsaber is a rite of passage in the life of a Jedi, as this elegant weapon from a more civilized age is attuned to its wielder through the Force. Savi's Workshop prides itself for its "Handbuilt Lightsabers" where you will feel the presence of the Force as you craft your very own lightsaber, customizing it with various hilts, décor and the all-important kyber crystals. Savi's Workshop: Handbuilt Lightsabers is incredibly popular and subject to availability. Reservations are highly recommended as walk-ins will be very limited. Reservations can be made through the Disneyland App up to 14 days in advance. Same-day reservations can be made available each day at 7 a.m. Pacific Time, subject to availability.
Millennium Falcon Smugglers Run
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge marks the first time a full-size, 100% complete Millennium Falcon - measuring more than 100 feet long - has ever been built. Enter through the main hull, complete with the iconic Dedjarik holo-chess table, and make your way over to Hando Ohnaka who will prepare you for your adventure as you step aboard the "fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy!" In Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, you'll strap into the Falcon cockpit and take the controls as pilots, gunners or flight engineers on a mission to deliver smuggled goods while avoiding any unnecessary entanglements!
Star War's: Galaxy's Edge Food
The food on Batuu is exotic, yet familiar. Stop by Ronto Roasters, named for the large pack animals on Tatooine, where you'll see a large pod-racing engine firing up a barbecue pit. A former smelter droid, 8D-J8, carefully turns the spit of meats for their signature Ronto Wrap, which may remind guests of roasted pork and grilled sausage. Want to quench your thirst? Try the Tatooine Sunset specialty drink, which may remind you of gourmet flavored iced tea and lemonade.
Over at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, Chef Strono "Cookie" Tuggs' transport shuttle sits atop Docking Bay 7 as a mobile kitchen and restaurant, turning the hangar into Tuggs' Grub. Tuggs' journeys from system to system allow him to fill his pantry with exotic ingredients he uses to make new and unusual dishes, such as smoked Kaadu ribs, Fried Endorian Tip-yip and Batuu-bon for dessert. Earthborn vegans may want to check out the Felucian Garden Spread, with plant-based meatballs, herbed hummus, tomato-cucumber relish and pita bread, or the Ithorian Garden Loaf, a plant based meat loaf with roasted veggie mash, seasonal vegetables and mushroom sauce.
Mobile ordering through the Disneyland app is available for Ronto Rosters, the Milk Stand and Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo.
The Milk Stand
It's time to answer a question four decades in the making: What does Blue Milk taste like? First seen in Star Wars: a New Hope, Episode IV, this milk is actually plant based from rice and coconut milk and is super refreshing! The Milk Stand offers two local favorites, Blue Milk and Green Milk, each is a frozen blend of exotic tastes and fruity accents, with Green Milk delivering a bit more zing.
Oga's Cantina
As Harrison Ford told us, "There's a bar, I'm told!" Yes, Han Solo, there is! Oga's Cantina is the land's main watering hole and serves as the heart of Black Spire Outpost. Here, guests gather to share their tales from around the galaxy as they enjoy exotic beverages such as the spicy Bloody Rancor, the foamy Fuzzy Tauntaun or the fruity Carbon Freeze. All are welcome at the Cantina, so the whole family can beep, bop, boop to the funky tunes spun by DJ R-3X, the former droid pilot from Star Tours.
The Oga's Cantina experience is subject to availability and reservations are highly recommended as walk-ins will be very limited. Reservations for Oga's Cantina can be made up to 14 days in advance through the Disneyland app. Additional same-day reservations will be made available each day at 7 a.m. Pacific Time for visits that day, subject to availability.
Become an ABC7 Eyewitness
Eye on L.A. turned to some of our ABC7 Eyewitnesses to get a peek at the fun they experience at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge! Do you want to become an ABC7 Eyewitness? It's easy - just use #abc7eyewitness when you see breaking news or just share your best pics.
Like Eye on L.A. on Facebook and let us know where you want Tina Malave to visit next!
https://www.facebook.com/EyeOnLA
Twitter: @eyeonla @abc7tina
Instagram: @abc7eyeonla @abc7tina