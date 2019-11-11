Arts & Entertainment

Family says 13-year-old Broadway star died from massive asthma attack

CHELSEA, Manhattan -- Eyewitness News is learning what caused the death of a 13-year-old Broadway star.

Laurel Griggs' grandfather says she suffered from obstructive lung disease and died after a massive asthma attack last week.

Griggs made her Broadway debut at age six alongside Scarlett Johansson in 'Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.'

Griggs is best known for a 17-month run as Ivanka in 'Once the Musical.'

A remembrance service was held Sunday afternoon in Chelsea to celebrate Griggs' life.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchelseanew york citymanhattanentertainmentchild deathbroadway
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hollywood Hills brush fire burns 80 acres as containment reached
Supreme Court weighs future of DACA
Kaiser Permanente Chairman and CEO Bernard J. Tyson dies at 60
LAPD officer recovering from violent encounter in Venice
WWII sub found, bringing closure to Camarillo woman
Lou Farrar, beloved Covina football coach, dies at 73
SoCal Special Olympics athletes compete in Fountain Valley
Show More
Hit-and-run crash in Long Beach causes power outage
Donald Trump Jr. greeted by fans, protesters at UCLA
Jurupa Valley pastor, 51, arrested in sexual assault of underage girl
Needles, medical waste wash up at Venice Beach
Malibu city councilman reflects on Woolsey Fire 1 year later
More TOP STORIES News