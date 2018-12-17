Family and learning events worth seeking out in Anaheim this week | Hoodline

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Toy Giveaway
Head over to the Anaheim Indoor Marketplace for a festive toy giveaway to the first 300 children (12 years old and younger). A minimum purchase of $10 is required.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 18, 3-5 p.m.
Where: Anaheim Indoor Marketplace, 1440 S. Anaheim Blvd.
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Visit with Santa Claus at the library
On Wednesday, swing by the Euclid Branch of the Anaheim Public Library for a family-friendly event featuring a special visit with Mr. Christmas himself.
When: Wednesday, Dec. 19, 6-7 p.m.
Where: Euclid Branch, 1340 S. Euclid St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Go-karting with the family
Last but not least, head over to Anaheim's K1 Speed this week for some eco-friendly go-karting action the whole family will enjoy. Karts are available for both children and adults alike, and a full menu is available in the The Paddock Lounge.
Where: 1000 N. Edward Court, The Canyon
Price: $29.99 (35 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to get this deal