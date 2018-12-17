Family and learning events worth seeking out in Anaheim this week | Hoodline

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Family and learning events worth seeking out in Anaheim this week

Photo: Tim Mossholder/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From a toy giveaway to action-packed go-kart racing to a visit with Mr. Christmas, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

Toy Giveaway





Head over to the Anaheim Indoor Marketplace for a festive toy giveaway to the first 300 children (12 years old and younger). A minimum purchase of $10 is required.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 18, 3-5 p.m.
Where: Anaheim Indoor Marketplace, 1440 S. Anaheim Blvd.
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Visit with Santa Claus at the library





On Wednesday, swing by the Euclid Branch of the Anaheim Public Library for a family-friendly event featuring a special visit with Mr. Christmas himself.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 19, 6-7 p.m.
Where: Euclid Branch, 1340 S. Euclid St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Go-karting with the family





Last but not least, head over to Anaheim's K1 Speed this week for some eco-friendly go-karting action the whole family will enjoy. Karts are available for both children and adults alike, and a full menu is available in the The Paddock Lounge.

Where: 1000 N. Edward Court, The Canyon
Price: $29.99 (35 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to get this deal
