Family and learning events worth seeking out in Anaheim this week | Hoodline

Toy Giveaway

Visit with Santa Claus at the library

Go-karting with the family

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From a toy giveaway to action-packed go-kart racing to a visit with Mr. Christmas, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.---Head over to the Anaheim Indoor Marketplace for a festive toy giveaway to the first 300 children (12 years old and younger). A minimum purchase of $10 is required.Tuesday, Dec. 18, 3-5 p.m.Anaheim Indoor Marketplace, 1440 S. Anaheim Blvd.$10On Wednesday, swing by the Euclid Branch of the Anaheim Public Library for a family-friendly event featuring a special visit with Mr. Christmas himself.Wednesday, Dec. 19, 6-7 p.m.Euclid Branch, 1340 S. Euclid St.FreeLast but not least, head over to Anaheim's K1 Speed this week for some eco-friendly go-karting action the whole family will enjoy. Karts are available for both children and adults alike, and a full menu is available in the The Paddock Lounge.1000 N. Edward Court, The Canyon$29.99 (35 percent discount off regular price)