Family and learning events worth seeking out in Huntington Beach this week

From a beachside bike ride to an inflatable playground to a glow-in-the-dark activity zone, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.
Cruise the beach on a family bike ride
Take in the sunshine while cruising along the beach on a family bike ride. Individual easy-to-ride bicycles are available for rent, along with canopied Surrey bikes designed for three to six people.
Where: 21291 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach
Price: $12.50 (38 percent discount off regular price)
Bounce away the day at BounceU
Need to burn off some energy?
Head over to the BounceU inflatable indoor playground, a safe and secure spot for kids to play and bounce away. A variety of attractions are on hand, including interactive games, obstacle courses and extreme slides.
Where: 5445 Oceanus Drive, Huntington Beach
Price: $10 (50 percent discount off regular price)
Have some innovative fun at Glowzone
Last but not least, head over to Glowzone for some innovative glow-in-the-dark fun designed for guests of all ages. Expect to find a full arcade, along with mini golf, laser mazes and a ninja course.
Where: 7227 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach
Price: $28 (12 percent discount off regular price)
