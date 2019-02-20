Family and learning events worth seeking out in Huntington Beach this week

Cruise the beach on a family bike ride

Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this week?From a beachside bike ride to an inflatable playground to a glow-in-the-dark activity zone, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.---Take in the sunshine while cruising along the beach on a family bike ride. Individual easy-to-ride bicycles are available for rent, along with canopied Surrey bikes designed for three to six people.21291 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach$12.50 (38 percent discount off regular price)Need to burn off some energy?Head over to the BounceU inflatable indoor playground, a safe and secure spot for kids to play and bounce away. A variety of attractions are on hand, including interactive games, obstacle courses and extreme slides.5445 Oceanus Drive, Huntington Beach$10 (50 percent discount off regular price)Last but not least, head over to Glowzone for some innovative glow-in-the-dark fun designed for guests of all ages. Expect to find a full arcade, along with mini golf, laser mazes and a ninja course.7227 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach$28 (12 percent discount off regular price)