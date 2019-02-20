ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Family and learning events worth seeking out in Huntington Beach this week

Photo: Claude Piché/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this week?

From a beachside bike ride to an inflatable playground to a glow-in-the-dark activity zone, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Cruise the beach on a family bike ride





Take in the sunshine while cruising along the beach on a family bike ride. Individual easy-to-ride bicycles are available for rent, along with canopied Surrey bikes designed for three to six people.

Where: 21291 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach
Price: $12.50 (38 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Bounce away the day at BounceU





Need to burn off some energy?

Head over to the BounceU inflatable indoor playground, a safe and secure spot for kids to play and bounce away. A variety of attractions are on hand, including interactive games, obstacle courses and extreme slides.

Where: 5445 Oceanus Drive, Huntington Beach
Price: $10 (50 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

Have some innovative fun at Glowzone





Last but not least, head over to Glowzone for some innovative glow-in-the-dark fun designed for guests of all ages. Expect to find a full arcade, along with mini golf, laser mazes and a ninja course.

Where: 7227 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach
Price: $28 (12 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to nab this deal
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineHuntington Beach
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscar nominee Mahershala Ali: the man of many names
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Escape from Los Angeles to Nassau on a budget
Enter for chance win tickets to "LIVE's After Oscar Show"!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Worker killed when tire explodes at John Wayne Airport workshop
Arrest made in connection to 1973 OC cold case
Protesters call for WeHo mayor to resign amid sexual misconduct allegations
SoCal storm to bring snow to lower elevations Wednesday
Lancaster: Man arrested in deadly assault outside Jack in the Box
Iowa mom gets life in prison for death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper
Pomona man arrested, charged with murder in 1990 Inglewood cold case
SoCal megastorm could cause $725B in damage: report
Show More
Porter Ranch triple homicide was not random attack, police say
Newsom visits SoCal cities to collaborate on affordable housing
Sketch released of El Monte attempted rape, kidnapping suspect
VIDEO: 'Snownado' forms during storm in New Mexico
Trump wants CA to pay back billions for high-speed rail project
More News