Family and learning events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

---
Children's book reading at LA Libreria
On Saturday, enjoy a fun and interactive book reading of "Zig Zag" by authors Alonso Nunez and Rochelle Newman. The children's book weaves English and Spanish words together through a maze of alphabet letters, going against traditional ways of learning each language's alphabet.
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 2-3 p.m.
Where: LA Libreria, 4732 W. Washington Blvd.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Hanukkah concert and singalong
The Wilshire Boulevard Temple presents "Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins," a klezmer concert and singalong narrated by Fred Savage (The Princess Bride). A candle lighting will following the performance as well as sufganiyot (jelly dougnuts).
When: Sunday, Dec. 9, 4-7 p.m.
Where: Wilshire Boulevard Temple (Glazer Campus), 3663 Wilshire Blvd.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
A storybook performance at Theatre West
The Storybook Theatre presents a fun-filled version of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," complete with singing, dancing and audience participation. Both you and your little ones are welcome to meet with cast members following the show.
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 1 p.m.
Where: Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West
Price: $6 - $7.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Santa comes to The Santee Alley
"Santa Claus is coming to town!"
Saturday afternoon, head over to The Santee Alley for a winter wonderland community event featuring activities for the whole family and Mr. Christmas himself.
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m.
Where: 319 E. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets