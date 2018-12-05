ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Family and learning events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

Photo: LA libreria/Yelp

By Hoodline
If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From a children's book reading to a festive community gathering, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Children's book reading at LA Libreria





On Saturday, enjoy a fun and interactive book reading of "Zig Zag" by authors Alonso Nunez and Rochelle Newman. The children's book weaves English and Spanish words together through a maze of alphabet letters, going against traditional ways of learning each language's alphabet.

When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 2-3 p.m.
Where: LA Libreria, 4732 W. Washington Blvd.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Hanukkah concert and singalong





The Wilshire Boulevard Temple presents "Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins," a klezmer concert and singalong narrated by Fred Savage (The Princess Bride). A candle lighting will following the performance as well as sufganiyot (jelly dougnuts).
When: Sunday, Dec. 9, 4-7 p.m.
Where: Wilshire Boulevard Temple (Glazer Campus), 3663 Wilshire Blvd.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

A storybook performance at Theatre West





The Storybook Theatre presents a fun-filled version of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," complete with singing, dancing and audience participation. Both you and your little ones are welcome to meet with cast members following the show.

When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 1 p.m.
Where: Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West
Price: $6 - $7.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Santa comes to The Santee Alley





"Santa Claus is coming to town!"

Saturday afternoon, head over to The Santee Alley for a winter wonderland community event featuring activities for the whole family and Mr. Christmas himself.

When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m.
Where: 319 E. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineLos Angeles
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
5 extraordinary facts about Walt Disney
USC professor explains origins of 'Baby, It's Cold Outside'
Kevin Hart named 2019 Oscars host
4 community and culture events worth seeking out in LA this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LIVE: State funeral for President George HW Bush today
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
Storm may bring as much as 2 inches of rain in parts of SoCal
PETA says people to stop using 'anti-animal language'
Big rig jackknifes on 14 Fwy in Newhall
Numerous calls to DCFS regarding Lancaster abuse case released
Get Whopper for penny as Burger King trolls McDonald's
USC professor explains origins of 'Baby, It's Cold Outside'
Show More
Malibu residents voice frustrations over Woolsey Fire response
7.5 quake hits in Pacific Ocean near New Caledonia
Baby's ashes stolen in burglary at Houston home
Valuable painting stolen by Nazis now at center of LA legal battle
Photographer recalls 12-year stint covering George HW Bush
More News