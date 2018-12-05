Family and learning events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

Children's book reading at LA Libreria

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From a children's book reading to a festive community gathering, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.---On Saturday, enjoy a fun and interactive book reading of "Zig Zag" by authors Alonso Nunez and Rochelle Newman. The children's book weaves English and Spanish words together through a maze of alphabet letters, going against traditional ways of learning each language's alphabet.Saturday, Dec. 8, 2-3 p.m.LA Libreria, 4732 W. Washington Blvd.FreeThe Wilshire Boulevard Temple presents "Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins," a klezmer concert and singalong narrated by Fred Savage (The Princess Bride). A candle lighting will following the performance as well as sufganiyot (jelly dougnuts).Sunday, Dec. 9, 4-7 p.m.Wilshire Boulevard Temple (Glazer Campus), 3663 Wilshire Blvd.FreeThe Storybook Theatre presents a fun-filled version of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," complete with singing, dancing and audience participation. Both you and your little ones are welcome to meet with cast members following the show.Saturday, Dec. 8, 1 p.m.Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West$6 - $7.50"Santa Claus is coming to town!"Saturday afternoon, head over to The Santee Alley for a winter wonderland community event featuring activities for the whole family and Mr. Christmas himself.Saturday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m.319 E. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015Free